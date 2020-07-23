Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  NSX Limited    NSX   AU000000NSX0

NSX LIMITED

(NSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/22
0.09 AUD   0.00%
12:20aNSX Ltd Quarterly Report
AW
06/18NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Director Appointment - Kelly Humphreys
AQ
06/18NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service Anticipated Go Live
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSX Ltd Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:20am EDT
Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited (ASX:NSX), the Company, submits the following Activities Report and Appendix 4C Cashflow Statement for the period ended 30 June 2020.

Group Cash Flow Activities Report

- Cash at the end of the quarter was $4.6 million.

- During the quarter $2.9 million in new capital, net of costs, was raised by way of a share placement as approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 30 April 2020. The shares were placed at 9.1 cents per share raising gross funds of $3 million.

- The cash receipts in the June quarter were down $0.1 million or 34% on the March quarter and lower than the previous corresponding period (pcp) by 41%. This was due to fewer listing applications.

- Cash payments for operations in the June quarter were lower than the previous quarter by $0.09 million but higher expenditure than in the pcp by $0.15 million. Lower costs are due to a review of cost savings during the period.

Business Activities Report

During the quarter:

- As previously announced, the Company is pleased that a new director, Kelly Humphreys was appointed during the period to the Board of NSX Limited ("NSXL"). A submission has been made to ASIC for her to join the board of the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

- The activities of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, National Stock Exchange of Australia("NSXA"), involved business as usual processing of new admission applications and market operations. During the period one new issuer joined the Official List.

- Directors being related parties of the Company, were paid remuneration in the amount of $117k during the June quarter. No other related party payments were made.

- The NSXA Trade Acceptance Service ("TAS") project conducted testing, operational preparedness reviews, and participant liaison during the period. TAS rule changes were approved by ASIC ahead ofthe target launch date of August 2020.

- The Company conducted further detailing of ClearPay DLT based DvP platform and liaising with Probanx Ltd with respect to software development.

- The Company has sent shareholders a Notice of Meeting to be held on 24 August 2020. The meeting has been requisitioned by members holding 5% or more of the issued capital of the Company with a resolution to appoint Mr Craig Mason as a director. A second requisition has been received with a resolution to appoint Mr Roderick Roberts to the Board of the Company. The Board will call a meeting for this second requisition as well. The General Meetings will be held by virtual meeting while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

- COVID-19 impact on operations, during the period, has been minimal as staff have been able to successfully work remotely as and when required.

To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O7X8ORR2



About NSX Ltd:

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.



Source:

NSX Ltd



Contact:

NSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NSX LIMITED
12:20aNSX Ltd Quarterly Report
AW
06/18NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Director Appointment - Kelly Humphreys
AQ
06/18NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service Anticipated Go Live
AQ
05/27ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Increases Stake in NSX Limited via Placement
AQ
03/12ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Letter to Shareholders - Joint CEO ISX and NSX
AQ
03/05ISIGNTHIS LTD ASX : ISX Shares Suspended Amidst NSX Limited Investment
AQ
02/19ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Strategic Investment by iSignthis Limited
AQ
2018NSX LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.15 AUD for 2 existing shares
FA
2018NSX Ltd Welcomes PwC Regulatory Review Findings
AW
2016NSX Ltd Agreement Signed With IRESS Ltd
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2,33 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2019 -3,48 M -2,48 M -2,48 M
Net cash 2019 3,47 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 9,99x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart NSX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NSX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nickolas John Karantzis Managing Director & Director
Timothy Hart Chairman
Greg Fitzpatrick Head-Market Operations
Zoran Grujic Head-Finance
Yemi Oluwi Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSX LIMITED-47.06%17
CME GROUP INC.-15.15%60 322
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.46.11%14 223
ASX LIMITED7.86%11 796
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.58%10 234
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS17.52%3 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group