NTG Nordic Transport A/S : Interim Report Q3 2019

27 November 2019
Interim Report Q3 2019
9% growth for the quarter, driven by 6% organic growth. Guidance for the year is maintained.
The Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (NTG) have approved the interim report for the third quarter of 2019, which showed continued growth across both segments.
Read more here.
Disclaimer
NTG - Nordic Transport Group A/S published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:51:59 UTC