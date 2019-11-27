Log in
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S    NTG   DK0061141215

NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S

(NTG)
89 DKK   +1.14%
12:53pNTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : Interim Report Q3 2019
11:40aNTG NORDIC TRANSPORT A/S : publishes interim reports for 2019 Q3
10/09NEUROSEARCH A/S : Notification of Managers' transactions
NTG Nordic Transport A/S : Interim Report Q3 2019

11/27/2019

27 November 2019

Interim Report Q3 2019

9% growth for the quarter, driven by 6% organic growth. Guidance for the year is maintained.

The Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (NTG) have approved the interim report for the third quarter of 2019, which showed continued growth across both segments.

Read more here.

Disclaimer

NTG - Nordic Transport Group A/S published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:51:59 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Allan Andersen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikkel Primdal Kaeregaard Chairman
Anita Milland Vice President-Finance & Administration
Jesper Praestensgaard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S1,946.51%291
UNION PACIFIC28.84%123 630
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.58%65 919
CSX CORPORATION15.55%55 952
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION31.21%51 161
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED31.35%32 750
