MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTN CORPORATION

NTN CORPORATION (6472)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

NTN : Acquires Shares of Hakui Maruzen Co., Ltd.

10/01/2018 | 07:12am CEST

NTN Corporation(hereafter, NTN) acquires all outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) of Hakui Maruzen Co., Ltd. (Headquarter: Ishikawa Prefecture, President: Mitoe Taira, hereafter, Hakui Maruzen) which manufactures forged products for bearings, connectors of casing pipe in oil-drilling, construction machineries, and other machines.

Hakui Maruzen, based in Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture, has manufactured dimensionally-precise forged rings by utilizing own-developed rolling mills and molds and supplied them under the brand of 'Taira Forging®' to customers in Japan and overseas. Especially, Hakui Maruzen has excellent forging technology called 'near-net shape' which process the ring to near the shape of finished products in manufacturing special-shaped forged rings and its technology enables high competitiveness to reduce both environmental impact and cost. NTN has procured forged products of bearings for industrial machineries such as extra-large bearings over 2-meter diameter for wind turbine from Hakui Maruzen.

With this share acquisition, NTN will strengthen integrated bearing production system in Noto region as well as enhancing competitiveness of bearings for industrial machineries.

For the business of connectors of casing pipe in oil-drilling and construction machineries utilizing forging technology of Hakui Maruzen, NTN will take over them without any change in its spirit, know-how, nor sales method which have accumulated for 50 years since its foundation. We continue to enhance deal with customers to expand industrial machinery business.

Reference

NTN Integrated Production System in Noto Region, Ishikawa Prefecture

In Noto region, NTN has established NTN Hakui Corp., NTN Houdatsushimizu Corp., NTN Shika Corp., and NTN Noto Corp., since 2007. It is now one of our major manufacturing base for industrial machineries including bearings for wind turbine as well as Kuwana region. NTN has been enhancing competitiveness by establishing integrated production system in Noto region with initiatives such as establishment of new heat treatment plant in NTN Noto Corporation in 2017.

Production Process of Bearing

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:11:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 764 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 21 785 M
Debt 2019 249 B
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart NTN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTN CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 530  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Ohkubo President & Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yoshinori Terasaka Managing Director, Head-Research & Technology
Hironori Inoue Representative Director, VP & Head-Personnel
Keiji Ohashi Managing Director, Head-Finance & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTN CORPORATION-18.71%2 178
FANUC CORP-22.17%38 448
ATLAS COPCO AB-5.27%34 619
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.37%30 409
INGERSOLL-RAND14.70%25 188
PARKER HANNIFIN-7.84%24 696
