NTN : Action on Novel Coronavirus Infections after Declaration of State of Emergency in Japan

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) is taking initiatives to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by utilizing remote work, flextime system, and prohibiting business trips and visits. Additionally, we have taken the following measures after the goverment declared the state of emergency under the revised Spe-cial Measures for Pandemic Influenza and New Infectious Diseases Preparedness and Response and each local government requested measures.

We sincerely ask for the understanding of all our stakeholders for inconvenience.