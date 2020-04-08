Log in
NTN Corporation

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
News 
News

NTN : Action on Novel Coronavirus Infections after Declaration of State of Emergency in Japan

04/08/2020

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) is taking initiatives to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by utilizing remote work, flextime system, and prohibiting business trips and visits. Additionally, we have taken the following measures after the goverment declared the state of emergency under the revised Spe-cial Measures for Pandemic Influenza and New Infectious Diseases Preparedness and Response and each local government requested measures.

We sincerely ask for the understanding of all our stakeholders for inconvenience.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:12:13 UTC
NTN CORPORATION-4.07%887
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.86%39 143
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%32 693
FANUC CORPORATION-0.36%25 295
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.48%19 663
SANDVIK AB-27.84%17 980
