NTN : Exhibits at Automotive Aftermarket Exhibition “Automechanika Shanghai 2019”

0
11/21/2019 | 09:42pm EST
Date December 3 (Tue) to 6 (Fri), 2019
Venue National Exhibition and Convention Center
(Shanghai, China)
Booth No. Hall2-1D68

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will exhibit at the 'Automechanika Shanghai 2019,' an automotive aftermarket exhibition held from December 3 to 6 in Shanghai, China.

The Automechanika is the world's largest automotive aftermarket exhibition. As the Chinise automotive aftermarket has been growing rapidly in recent years, NTN will exhibit a large number of automotive repair parts (auto parts) for various parts of vehicles as well as hub bearings of which NTN has the world's No.1 market share.

NTN will also exhibit a static model of suspension and a dynamic model of engine to introduce where NTN products are used and roles of products.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:41:02 UTC
