NTN : Exhibits at “2nd RoboDEX Nagoya”

Date September 18 (Wed) to 20 (Fri), 2019 Venue Portmesse Nagoya

(2-2 Ariake, Kinjofuto, Minato-ku, Nagoya City) Booth No. 7-111

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will exhibit at '2nd RoboDEX Nagoya' held at Portmesse Nagoya on September 18 to 20.

Under the theme of 'Quick Motion Like a Human Wrist' representing the features movement of 'i-WRIST™' Wrist Joint Module, NTN will introduce the movement and use of 'i-WRIST™.'

In the booth, the main unit and dedicated controller of 'i-WRIST™' will be displayed, and its smooth and quick movement of 'i-WRIST™' will be demonstrated.

In addition, 'i-WRIST™' attaching a camera will demonstarate appearance inspections as an example of 'i-WRIST™' use. You can see how quickly and accurately 'i-WRIST™' inspects the appearance of a workpiece.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.