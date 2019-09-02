Log in
NTN CORPORATION

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTN : Exhibits at "2nd RoboDEX Nagoya"

09/02/2019 | 01:07am EDT
Date September 18 (Wed) to 20 (Fri), 2019
Venue Portmesse Nagoya
(2-2 Ariake, Kinjofuto, Minato-ku, Nagoya City)
Booth No. 7-111

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will exhibit at '2nd RoboDEX Nagoya' held at Portmesse Nagoya on September 18 to 20.

Under the theme of 'Quick Motion Like a Human Wrist' representing the features movement of 'i-WRIST™' Wrist Joint Module, NTN will introduce the movement and use of 'i-WRIST™.'

In the booth, the main unit and dedicated controller of 'i-WRIST™' will be displayed, and its smooth and quick movement of 'i-WRIST™' will be demonstrated.

In addition, 'i-WRIST™' attaching a camera will demonstarate appearance inspections as an example of 'i-WRIST™' use. You can see how quickly and accurately 'i-WRIST™' inspects the appearance of a workpiece.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 05:06:06 UTC
