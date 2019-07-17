NTN : Exhibits at “Disaster Prevention Japan 2019”

Date July 24 (Wed) to 26 (Fri), 2019 Venue Tokyo Big Sight

(3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo) Booth No. W1P-04

Exhibiting high efficient natural energy products that contribute to disaster prevention and mitigation

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will exhibit at the 'Disaster Prevention Japan 2019' held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan from July 24 to 26.

This exhibition aims to promote related industries and raise awareness of disaster prevention and mitigation.

In recent years, natural disasters such as heavy rains, typhoons, and earthquakes frequently occur in Japan. NTN will exhibit natural energy products that can stably provide electricity through higher efficiency power generation, even in the event of power outages caused by these disasters: 'NTN Green Power Station' which generates electricity using wind and solar light, and 'N3 N-CUBE,' Container Type Transportable Independent Power Supply which generates electricity using wind, water, and solar light. Home appliances will be exhibited inside the container of 'N3 N-CUBE' and the use of electric power generated from 'N3 N-CUBE' in times of disasters will be introduced.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.