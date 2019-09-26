Log in
NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
NTN : Exhibits at “RISCON TOKYO (Security & Safety Trade Expo) 2019”

09/26/2019 | 01:58am EDT
Date October 2 (Wed) to 4 (Fri), 2019
Venue Tokyo Big Sight
(3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo)
Booth No. AM-20

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will exhibit at 'RISCON TOKYO (Security & Safety Trade Expo) 2019' held in Tokyo Big Sight on October 2 to 4.

This exhibition introduces the latest products and services related to 'Disaster Risk Reduction,' 'Security,' and 'Business Risk Management.'

In recent years, there have been many natural disasters in Japan, such as heavy rains, typhoons, and earthquakes, and power outages caused by these disasters have become a major problem. As power generation solutions in the event of power outages, NTN will exhibit natural energy products that utilize three types of natural energy: wind, water, and solar light to generate power.

One of the main exhibits at the booth, 'N3 N-CUBE,' Container Type Transportable Independent Power Supply, which will be launched in October this year, will be introduced along with its examples of use in the event of power outage. In September this year, a typhoon hit Japan and caused power outages. The 'N3 N-CUBE' was installed in Kyonan-machi, Chiba Prefecture which suffered power outages and utilized as to recharge information equipment such as smartphones and PCs, and as a power source for Wi-Fi equipment.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:57:01 UTC
