NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
NTN : History published

08/22/2019

Established PT.NTN BEARING INDONESIA, a sales company in Indonesia.

Established NTN-LYC (Luoyang) Bearing Corporation, a joint venture with Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd., for manufacturing and sales of hub bearings and needle roller bearings in China.

Constructed NTN China Technical Center in China.

NTN China Technical Center

Nippon Kagaku Yakin Co., Ltd. in Kameyama City, Mie Pref. became a subsidiary of NTN Corporation.

Established Nanjing NTN Corporation, a manufacturing company for industrial machinery bearings in China.

Nanjing NTN Corporation

Established NTN-Dongpai (Shanghai) Bearing Sales Co., Ltd., a sales company in China.

Established NTN BEARING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, a sales company in India.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:32:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 691 B
EBIT 2020 14 483 M
Net income 2020 4 017 M
Debt 2020 249 B
Yield 2020 5,17%
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart NTN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NTN CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 288,75  JPY
Last Close Price 273,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Ohkubo President & Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yoshinori Terasaka Managing Director, Head-Research & Technology
Hironori Inoue Representative Director, VP & Head-Personnel
Keiji Ohashi Managing Director, Head-Finance & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTN CORPORATION-11.36%1 362
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.00%37 317
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 219
FANUC CORP13.93%32 933
INGERSOLL-RAND30.07%28 540
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.47%23 491
