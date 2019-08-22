NTN : History published

Established PT.NTN BEARING INDONESIA, a sales company in Indonesia.

Established NTN-LYC (Luoyang) Bearing Corporation, a joint venture with Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd., for manufacturing and sales of hub bearings and needle roller bearings in China.

Constructed NTN China Technical Center in China. NTN China Technical Center

Nippon Kagaku Yakin Co., Ltd. in Kameyama City, Mie Pref. became a subsidiary of NTN Corporation.

Established Nanjing NTN Corporation, a manufacturing company for industrial machinery bearings in China. Nanjing NTN Corporation

Established NTN-Dongpai (Shanghai) Bearing Sales Co., Ltd., a sales company in China.

Established NTN BEARING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, a sales company in India.