NTN : Introduction page of “NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE” published

Facilities are assumed to be run normally at all times, but actually it is not 'normal.' Periodically diagnosing and maintaining facilities enable the facilities to run normally. 'NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE' can easily realize high precision measurement and analysis, contributing to the normal operation of facilities. Watch the video for the detail

Product Overview

Diagnosis of bearing and facility status by just attaching to facilities

High precision measurement and analysis with simple operation NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE is a device that can measure facility vibrations, and detect abnormalities and damaged positions of bearings. It can be used simply by attaching to the facilities with magnets, screws, etc. Vibration data can be analyzed and managed with Apple iOS smart devices installed the dedicated application. NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE Usage example

Features and Usage Scenarios

Measurement / Analysis Search for the cause of 'strange noise' to prevent unexpected situations FFT* analysis enables identification of damaged areas of bearings

Display inspection results by presetting the threshold

Acceleration/Velocity/displacement OA* can be measured (Peak and RMS values)

Approximately 5,500 product numbers of NTN products and other manufacturers' bearings can also be measured *OA = 'Over All,' a method to calculate RMS values, peaks, etc. using the entire vibration waveform

*FFT = A method to analyze the frequency spectrum of the input vibration signal using 'Fast Fourier Transform' Measurement result image Usage Scenario (1)

Facilities with abnormal vibration or strange noise NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE can be used just only by attaching to the facilities. Facility diagnosis can be performed easily and quickly.

Data Save Measurement data can be transferred to PC as it is, so there is no trouble and no paperwork! Measurement/analysis data is saved only in iPad and iPhone by registering measurement conditions

The data in iPad and iPhone can be managed on PC through iTunes

Trend data is available using measurement history Dedicated application NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE can be downloaded from App Store for free.

Download of application can be performed from here. Usage Scenario (3)

Facilities hard to approach from sanitary perspective Regarding to facilities such as food machinery, the frequency of approaching should be minimized from a sanitary perspective. NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE can measure without approaching such facilities. Moreover, the work of transferring the measurement results written on the paper to the PC can also be eliminated.

Device Specifications Equipped with dustproof and waterproof capabilities

Suitable for harsh environments such as oil and dust, as well as water Compatible with various peripheral environments with dustproof and waterproof capabilities* conforming to IP65

Weight is approximately 145g (5.1oz) (excluding magnets)

Compact design that integrates sensors, power supplies, and wireless functions *With the USB connector lid closed Usage Scenario (4)

In harsh environments and limited space NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE has dustproof and waterproof capabilities, and is designed compactly in palm-size. It can be used in various situations, such as under environments with water, oil, dust, etc., or in areas with limited space.

Technical Service