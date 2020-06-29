Log in
NTN Corporation    6472

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/26
217 JPY   +0.93%
02:20aNTN : Introduction page of “NTN PORTABLE VIBROSCOPE” published
PU
02:20aNTN : Joined “Open COVID-19 Declaration”
PU
06/19NTN CORPORATION : Slide show results
CO
NTN : Joined “Open COVID-19 Declaration”

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Disclose our patents for royalty-free to contribute to early settlement of the situation

NTN Corporation joined 'Open COVID-19 Declaration'* to contribute to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The Company will not assert any patent, utility model, design or copyright against any individual or other entity with respect to the activities whose sole purpose is stopping the spread of COVID-19, such as diagnosis, prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19.

Based on our corporate philosophy, 'We shall contribute to international society through creating new technologies and developing new products', we tackle the social issues utilizing our technology and service and aim to realize sustainable 'Smooth Society'. Through the declaration, NTN contributes to early settlement of the situation by disclosing our patents for royalty-free. Looking ahead the future of post corona, we will take initiatives to solve social issues.

* 'Open COVID-19 Declaration' Web site:
https://www.gckyoto.com/about-e

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:07 UTC
