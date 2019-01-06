NTN : New Year Greeting 2019

NTN Corporation

Hiroshi Ohkubo, President I would like to wish everyone a happy new year, and express my hope that your new year holiday was a joyous one. Last March, our company celebrated its 100th anniversary and started the new Medium-term Management Plan, 'DRIVE NTN100,' in April. We are currently engaged in a number of initiatives to accelerate the transformation of our business structures.

1. Strengthen Core Technologies and Products In automotive and industrial machinery businesses, we will work to improve profitability of core products, as well as developing high performance products responding to market needs and thereby expand business. In the aftermarket business, our focus is to strengthen sales organization and coordination with distributors to establish a system of prompt delivery, as well as to transform a 'Manufacturing Company' into a 'Company that Delivers Value to Customers through Products and Services', namely an advanced maintenance service utilizing sensing technology.

2. Develop businesses in New Areas In terms of the automotive business, we developed an improved version of 'eHUB,' a hub bearing with motor generator function that improves fuel efficiency in hybrid cars, that achieves a 30% decrease in size. Another product 'sHUB,' a hub bearing with steering assist function, is highly rated by customers and is currently being prototyped for practical use. Our mission is to expand business by advancing fusion of control system and modularization that utilize our unique core technology. In the industrial machinery business, we are driving development of robot-related products that contribute to labor savings, such as the start of volume production of the wrist joint module 'i-WRIST' last year. Another ongoing project is the advancement of bearing life prediction technology through the use of AI in the CMS (condition monitoring system) for wind turbine bearings in Japan. The natural energy business has highly evaluated including an excellent award in '2018 Nikkei Global Environmental Technology Award' for the 'Grid Connectable NTN Micro Hydro Turbine,' which was released last year. Our 'NTN Hybrid Street Light,' which can be used as an emergency power source during power failure, has been renamed the 'NTN Green Power Station,' and we are creating new demand such as disaster and crime prevention uses.