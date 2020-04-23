NTN : Notice Regarding Postponement of the Announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

NTN Corporation (hereafter, the Company) announces that the Company has decided to postpone the announcement of the Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020, initially scheduled to be announced on May 15. The reason for the postponement is that there has been a delay in financial and audit operations at some of the overseas consolidated subsidiaries due to the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As the Company plans to announce the Consolidated Financial Results after late May, we will inform you of the specific schedule once it is decided.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.