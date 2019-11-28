Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTN Corporation    6472   JP3165600002

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTN : Notice of Decision from Japan Fair Trade Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:13am EST

NTN had appealed the basis for calculation of the surcharge against Japan Fair Trade Commission with respect to the surcharge payment order dated March 29, 2013 regarding transactions of bearing. We announce that the Company received the decision to revoke a part of the amount of surcharge. The Company accepts the decision and determined not to initiate an action for the revocation.

Amount of revoked surcharge: 950,000 yen

NTN will continue to promote business activities through fair and honest competition by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, social norms, ethics, and internal rules on a global basis.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTN CORPORATION
01:13aNTN : Notice of Decision from Japan Fair Trade Commission
PU
11/22NTN : To Build System for Reducing Disasters and Monitoring Using Renewable Ener..
PU
11/21NTN : Exhibits at Automotive Aftermarket Exhibition “Automechanika Shangha..
PU
10/31NTN : Notice of Revised Earnings Forecast (14KB)
PU
10/31NTN : Notice Regarding Dividends on Surpluses (Interim Dividend) and Revised Yea..
PU
10/29NTN : Exhibits at “AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo) 2019”
PU
10/24NTN : Receives Nippon Brand Award of 2019 “CHO” MONODZUKURI Innovati..
PU
10/17NTN : Publishes Company History Book in Commemoration of the Company's 100th Ann..
PU
10/15NTN : Exhibits at the Beijing International Wind Power Exhibition “China W..
PU
10/02NTN : Exhibits at International Trade Show for Automotive Aftersales and Service..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 676 B
EBIT 2020 9 750 M
Net income 2020 567 M
Debt 2020 295 B
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 301x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 181 B
Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 309,38  JPY
Last Close Price 340,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Ohkubo Executive President & Representative Director
Keiji Ohashi CFO & Senior Managing Representative Director
Tetsuya Sogo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yoshinori Terasaka CTO & Senior Managing Representative Director
Hironori Inoue Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTN CORPORATION10.39%1 651
ATLAS COPCO AB69.03%43 340
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES36.12%37 767
FANUC CORPORATION31.14%36 958
INGERSOLL-RAND43.21%31 303
PARKER HANNIFIN33.99%25 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group