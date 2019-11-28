NTN : Notice of Decision from Japan Fair Trade Commission

NTN had appealed the basis for calculation of the surcharge against Japan Fair Trade Commission with respect to the surcharge payment order dated March 29, 2013 regarding transactions of bearing. We announce that the Company received the decision to revoke a part of the amount of surcharge. The Company accepts the decision and determined not to initiate an action for the revocation.

Amount of revoked surcharge: 950,000 yen

NTN will continue to promote business activities through fair and honest competition by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, social norms, ethics, and internal rules on a global basis.