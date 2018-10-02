NTN : Receives 2018 “CHO” MONODZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Award, Mobility Components Award

NTN Corporation has received the Mobility Components Award at the 2018 'CHO' MONODZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Award sponsored by MONODZUKURI. Nippon. Conference and Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd.

Product Overview

A bearing for transmissions that reduces rotation torque by 80% compared to conventional contact sealed type products by adopting a proprietary shaped ultra-low friction seal. There was an issue that drag torque occurred during rotation due to seal contact for conventional products. However, this product uses a contact seal arranged with arc-shaped (half-cylindrical shaped) micro convexes at regular intervals on the sliding contact section of the seal lip. This prevents harmful hard foreign matter from entering the bearing while it also achieves a low torque effect equivalent to a non-contact sealed type. It also improves seal circumferential speed enabling it to be used for applications that require high speed rotational performance such as EV and HEV.

This product has the following features.