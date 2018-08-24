NTN : Starts First Overseas Mass-production of Precision Bearings in Germany

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will start its first overseas mass-production of precision bearings for machine tools at NTN Mettmann (Deutschland) GmbH, a subsidiary of manufacturing company NTN Kugellagerfabrik (Deutschland) GmbH (hereafter, NTN DMF) located in Germany from end of August 2018.

1. The aim of local production

Until now, NTN has been producing precision bearings within Japan mostly at the Kuwana Works (in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture). However, we encountered problems in that we were unable to deliver our product in a timely manner to Europe, which is the largest market for machine tools. This is because that it normally requires about 2 months to simply transport products from Japan.

NTN DMF is a manufacturing company that was first established in Europe as a Japanese corporation in 1971. Using the company's bearing production know-how cultivated locally over many years and part of its existing building as a subsidiary company will make it possible to produce precision bearings that require a high level of technical capability.

Starting mass-production of precision bearings in Germany means that we can supply products in three weeks after receiving an order in the European market. This reduction in delivery lead time will improve the ability to support customer requests in a timely manner and also improve our presence in the area in the near future. It will also mean that we can acquire new customers. These factors are part of our plan to increase net sales of precision bearing by approximately 30% in the European market over the three years of the Medium-term Management Plan 'DRIVE NTN100', which started in April this year.