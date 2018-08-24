Log in
NTN CORPORATION    6472

NTN CORPORATION (6472)
NTN : Starts First Overseas Mass-production of Precision Bearings in Germany

08/24/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Reducing delivery lead time for machine tools with local production

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) will start its first overseas mass-production of precision bearings for machine tools at NTN Mettmann (Deutschland) GmbH, a subsidiary of manufacturing company NTN Kugellagerfabrik (Deutschland) GmbH (hereafter, NTN DMF) located in Germany from end of August 2018.

1. The aim of local production

Until now, NTN has been producing precision bearings within Japan mostly at the Kuwana Works (in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture). However, we encountered problems in that we were unable to deliver our product in a timely manner to Europe, which is the largest market for machine tools. This is because that it normally requires about 2 months to simply transport products from Japan.

NTN DMF is a manufacturing company that was first established in Europe as a Japanese corporation in 1971. Using the company's bearing production know-how cultivated locally over many years and part of its existing building as a subsidiary company will make it possible to produce precision bearings that require a high level of technical capability.

Starting mass-production of precision bearings in Germany means that we can supply products in three weeks after receiving an order in the European market. This reduction in delivery lead time will improve the ability to support customer requests in a timely manner and also improve our presence in the area in the near future. It will also mean that we can acquire new customers. These factors are part of our plan to increase net sales of precision bearing by approximately 30% in the European market over the three years of the Medium-term Management Plan 'DRIVE NTN100', which started in April this year.

3. About precision angular contact ball bearings

Angular contact ball bearings are bearings with a contact angle that can receive axial loads in addition to radial loads by using multiple rows in combination with bearings. Therefore, they are suitable for use with high rotational speeds at high precision on such as the main shaft of machine tools. Among angular contact ball bearings, bearings that have a precision grade of 5 or higher (grades 5, 4 and 2) are referred to as 'precision bearings' and have their dimensions, shape and rotational precision defined by ISO standards and JIS standards.

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:01:02 UTC
