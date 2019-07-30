NTN : Technical Review No.86 published

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 717 B EBIT 2020 21 460 M Net income 2020 8 125 M Debt 2020 249 B Yield 2020 4,64% P/E ratio 2020 20,6x P/E ratio 2021 12,5x EV / Sales2020 0,58x EV / Sales2021 0,56x Capitalization 167 B Chart NTN CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NTN CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 310,00 JPY Last Close Price 315,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 11,1% Spread / Average Target -1,59% Spread / Lowest Target -17,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroshi Ohkubo President & Representative Director Tetsuya Sogo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance Yoshinori Terasaka Managing Director, Head-Research & Technology Hironori Inoue Representative Director, VP & Head-Personnel Keiji Ohashi Managing Director, Head-Finance & General Affairs Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NTN CORPORATION 2.27% 1 527 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES 35.57% 37 519 ATLAS COPCO 41.47% 36 794 ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR) --.--% 36 794 FANUC CORP 23.61% 34 103 INGERSOLL-RAND 33.97% 29 474