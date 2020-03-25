NTN : “NTN presents 2020 Tour of Japan” and “NTN Rotating School” Cancelled

NTN Corporation announces as title sponsor of the race that Tour of Japan Organizing Committee has made a decision to cancel 'NTN presents 2020 Tour of Japan,' an international bicycle road race that was planned to be held from Sunday, May 17 to Sunday, May 24 due to the increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

We had planned to hold 'NTN Rotating School' in the race as part of our social contribution activities to boost the race and local communities, but we also cancel this event according to the decision.

To all those who were looking forward to visiting event, we appreciate for your understanding. We sincerely hope for the early settlement of the situation and the safety of all our stakeholders.