NTN Corporation    6472

NTN CORPORATION

(6472)
News 
News

NTN : “NTN presents 2020 Tour of Japan” and “NTN Rotating School” Cancelled

03/25/2020 | 04:18am EDT

NTN Corporation announces as title sponsor of the race that Tour of Japan Organizing Committee has made a decision to cancel 'NTN presents 2020 Tour of Japan,' an international bicycle road race that was planned to be held from Sunday, May 17 to Sunday, May 24 due to the increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Tour of Japan HP: http://www.toj.co.jp/english/?tid=100803

We had planned to hold 'NTN Rotating School' in the race as part of our social contribution activities to boost the race and local communities, but we also cancel this event according to the decision.

To all those who were looking forward to visiting event, we appreciate for your understanding. We sincerely hope for the early settlement of the situation and the safety of all our stakeholders.

Releases related pressed type: January 17, 2020
https://www.ntnglobal.com/en/news/press/news202000007.html

Disclaimer

NTN Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:17:05 UTC
