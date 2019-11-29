India to Select Advisers for Sale of Stakes in Power Companies

By P.R.Venkat



The Indian government will meet bankers next week to appoint advisers for the disposal of its stakes in two state-run power companies.

India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited banks to make presentations on Dec. 4 to advise on the government's divestment of stakes in Tehri Hydro Development Corp. and North Eastern Electric Power Corp., according to a note on the department's website on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Indian cabinet approved the sale of the government's 74.23% stake in Tehri Hydro Development and all of North Eastern Electric Power to state-run power company NTPC Ltd. (532555.BY).

Yes Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP are among the entities that will make pitches to be picked as advisers.

The Indian government will also seek presentations from legal advisers and firms to help value the two companies, according to the notice.

