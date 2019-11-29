Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  NTPC Ltd    NTPC   INE733E01010

NTPC LTD

(NTPC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 11/28
115.55 INR   -0.17%
03:27aIndia to Select Advisers for Sale of Stakes in Power Companies
DJ
11/20India to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp
DJ
08/13NTPC LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

India to Select Advisers for Sale of Stakes in Power Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:27am EST

By P.R.Venkat

The Indian government will meet bankers next week to appoint advisers for the disposal of its stakes in two state-run power companies.

India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has invited banks to make presentations on Dec. 4 to advise on the government's divestment of stakes in Tehri Hydro Development Corp. and North Eastern Electric Power Corp., according to a note on the department's website on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Indian cabinet approved the sale of the government's 74.23% stake in Tehri Hydro Development and all of North Eastern Electric Power to state-run power company NTPC Ltd. (532555.BY).

Yes Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP are among the entities that will make pitches to be picked as advisers.

The Indian government will also seek presentations from legal advisers and firms to help value the two companies, according to the notice.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NTPC LTD -0.17% 115.55 End-of-day quote.-6.97%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -0.22% 32.17 Delayed Quote.31.15%
YES BANK LIMITED 2.64% 70.05 End-of-day quote.-61.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTPC LTD
03:27aIndia to Select Advisers for Sale of Stakes in Power Companies
DJ
11/20India to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp
DJ
08/13NTPC LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/11NTPC : 1Q Net Profit Rose 5.6%
DJ
07/12EXCLUSIVE : India aims to raise $47 billion from stake sales in state firms over..
RE
07/01NTPC : awards GE Steam Power $335M in contracts to significantly reduce emission..
AQ
06/26NTPC : Issues Tender For Civil Works For 24 MW Solar Plant in Solapur
AQ
06/26NTPC : spurts 2% after winning 40 MW solar project
AQ
06/21NTPC : Wins 160 MW Solar Capacities in SECI's Rajasthan Tranche-II, 750MW Tender
AQ
06/04GE POWER INDIA : bags Rs 738-cr order from Aravali Power Company
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 054 B
EBIT 2020 188 B
Net income 2020 118 B
Debt 2020 1 731 B
Yield 2020 5,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 1 143 B
Chart NTPC LTD
Duration : Period :
NTPC Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTPC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 153,05  INR
Last Close Price 115,55  INR
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gurdeep Singh Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash Tiwari Operations Director & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Gautam Director & Finance Director
Anand Kumar Gupta Executive Director & Commercial Director
Saptarshi Roy Executive Director & Director-Human Resource
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTPC LTD-6.97%15 977
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.35.80%8 896
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-32.71%6 220
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%6 077
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-22.04%5 432
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-19.38%4 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group