By P.R. Venkat



India's NTPC Ltd.'s (532555.BY) net profit increased 5.6% in the first quarter due to higher contributions from its power-generating utilities.

Net profit for the quarter ended June came in at 28.40 billion Indian rupees ($399.9 million), the country's largest power generator said Saturday.

Revenue during the quarter came in at INR262.72 billion compared with INR241.49 billion.

