NTPC : to Acquire Two Indian Power-Generation Companies for INR115 Billion

By Ronnie Harui



Indian energy conglomerate NTPC Ltd. has agreed to acquire stakes in two power-generation companies from the government for 115 billion rupees ($1.54 billion), as part of the country's efforts to divest state-owned assets.

NTPC will acquire a 100% stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corp. for INR40 billion and a 74.496% stake in THDC India Ltd. for INR75 billion, it said late Thursday.

NTPC shares rose as much as 2.7% to INR82.65 on Friday following the company's announcement.

