NTT DATA : Among Awardees for ITES-3S Contract by the U.S. Army

0
01/16/2019 | 09:31am EST

NTT DATA Services Federal Government, a public sector subsidiary of NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, has been awarded a prime position on the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract vehicle. The Multiple Award Task Order (MATO) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will enable the Army to procure information technology services throughout the world.

The ITES-3S prime contract was awarded to NTT DATA as one of 135 companies eligible to provide IT services for the Army. ITES-3S replaces its predecessor ITES-2S and has a $12.1 billion ceiling with a 5-year base period through September 2023, as well as four one-year option periods through September 2027.

With a history of successful performance as a prime contractor under ITES-2S, NTT DATA will continue to support Army clients with a full complement of information technology services covered by the ITES-3S contract. NTT DATA has significant qualifications and a record of delivery performance in several areas of the ITES-3S vehicle, including cybersecurity, business process reengineering, IT supply chain management, education and training, as well as enterprise design, integration and consolidation.

“NTT DATA’s commitment to the Army spans several decades and our modernization efforts have made a significant impact in helping support our nation’s defense initiatives,” said Kevin Durkin, president of NTT DATA Services Federal Government. “Recent R&D investments in data analytics and cybersecurity are having a positive impact on our commercial clients, and we look forward to bringing the latest technology-forward solutions to our current and future Army clients.”

NTT DATA is expanding in several key areas that will positively impact Army delivery, including a strong presence at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Georgia. Visit NTT DATA’s website to learn more about the company’s public sector division which has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving the federal government, state and local governments and other public sector clients.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process outsourcing services.

NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 118,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit https://us.nttdata.com/en/ to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
