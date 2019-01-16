NTT DATA : Among Awardees for ITES-3S Contract by the U.S. Army

NTT
DATA Services Federal Government, a public sector subsidiary of NTT
DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services,
has been awarded a prime position on the U.S. Army’s Information
Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract vehicle.
The Multiple Award Task Order (MATO) and Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite
Quantity (IDIQ) contract will enable the Army to procure information
technology services throughout the world.
The ITES-3S prime contract was awarded to NTT DATA as one of 135
companies eligible to provide IT services for the Army. ITES-3S replaces
its predecessor ITES-2S and has a $12.1 billion ceiling with a 5-year
base period through September 2023, as well as four one-year option
periods through September 2027.
With a history of successful performance as a prime contractor under
ITES-2S, NTT DATA will continue to support Army clients with a full
complement of information technology services covered by the ITES-3S
contract. NTT DATA has significant qualifications and a record of
delivery performance in several areas of the ITES-3S vehicle, including
cybersecurity, business process reengineering, IT supply chain
management, education and training, as well as enterprise design,
integration and consolidation.
“NTT DATA’s commitment to the Army spans several decades and our
modernization efforts have made a significant impact in helping support
our nation’s defense initiatives,” said Kevin Durkin, president of NTT
DATA Services Federal Government. “Recent R&D investments in data
analytics and cybersecurity are having a positive impact on our
commercial clients, and we look forward to bringing the latest
technology-forward solutions to our current and future Army clients.”
NTT DATA is expanding in several key areas that will positively impact
Army delivery, including a strong presence at the Georgia Cyber Center
in Augusta, Georgia. Visit NTT DATA’s website to learn more about the
company’s public sector division which has more than 3,000 professionals
in the U.S. serving the federal government, state and local governments
and other public sector clients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005160/en/