NTT DATA : Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner

07/22/2019 | 11:16am EDT

NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. This milestone is a result of a multi-year collaboration and joint cloud investments between the two companies, as well as NTT DATA demonstrating a high level of competency with Google Cloud products.

As a Premier Partner, NTT DATA will continue its work with Google Cloud on a joint go-to-market strategy to provide consulting, implementation and managed services to clients seeking digital transformation. The Google Cloud program will enhance NTT DATA’s established cloud transformation offerings by adding more Google Cloud resources in analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud migration, IoT, security and productivity, while also fostering new partnerships through the Google Cloud partner directory.

“Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights our commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. Google Cloud’s ecosystem of partners will be strengthened by our vertical industry expertise and technical knowledge, as well as our cloud intellectual property, accelerators and tools,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Our relationship with Google Cloud underscores our ability to assess cloud maturity, create a strategic plan and architect a cloud transformation that helps maximize business value with responsive, performance-driven digital technology.”

Based on a client’s existing environment, NTT DATA will recommend an appropriate multi-cloud strategy, along with a build-and-run cloud infrastructure. NTT DATA’s cloud transformation services allow clients on-demand access to public cloud, private cloud and/or hybrid cloud solutions to boost agility, shorten time to market and, ultimately, improve business process and customer experience. As a result, the company was recently named a “Leader” in Cloud Advisory, Assessment & Migration Services by NelsonHall.

Google Cloud’s open platform allows partners to build products and develop innovative solutions that create new opportunities for clients. The partner ecosystem is designed to accelerate projects and improve business outcomes through ready-to-go solutions, migration support, cloud-native application development, proof of concept and end-to-end cloud operations support.

To learn more about using cloud for business innovation and growth, contact an NTT DATA Services expert.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to more than 88 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit https://us.nttdata.com/en/ to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
