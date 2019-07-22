NTT DATA : Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner

NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. This milestone is a result of a multi-year collaboration and joint cloud investments between the two companies, as well as NTT DATA demonstrating a high level of competency with Google Cloud products.

As a Premier Partner, NTT DATA will continue its work with Google Cloud on a joint go-to-market strategy to provide consulting, implementation and managed services to clients seeking digital transformation. The Google Cloud program will enhance NTT DATA’s established cloud transformation offerings by adding more Google Cloud resources in analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud migration, IoT, security and productivity, while also fostering new partnerships through the Google Cloud partner directory.

“Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights our commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. Google Cloud’s ecosystem of partners will be strengthened by our vertical industry expertise and technical knowledge, as well as our cloud intellectual property, accelerators and tools,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “Our relationship with Google Cloud underscores our ability to assess cloud maturity, create a strategic plan and architect a cloud transformation that helps maximize business value with responsive, performance-driven digital technology.”

Based on a client’s existing environment, NTT DATA will recommend an appropriate multi-cloud strategy, along with a build-and-run cloud infrastructure. NTT DATA’s cloud transformation services allow clients on-demand access to public cloud, private cloud and/or hybrid cloud solutions to boost agility, shorten time to market and, ultimately, improve business process and customer experience. As a result, the company was recently named a “Leader” in Cloud Advisory, Assessment & Migration Services by NelsonHall.

Google Cloud’s open platform allows partners to build products and develop innovative solutions that create new opportunities for clients. The partner ecosystem is designed to accelerate projects and improve business outcomes through ready-to-go solutions, migration support, cloud-native application development, proof of concept and end-to-end cloud operations support.

