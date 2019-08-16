NTT DATA : Identified as a Leader in 2019 IoT in Digital Transformation NEAT Evaluation by NelsonHall

PLANO, TX - August 16, 2019 - NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall 2019 NEAT Report for IoT in Digital Transformation. The company achieved the 'Leader' ranking in three capabilities: manufacturing, retail and supply chain.

NTT DATA was recognized among 10 companies evaluated for their ability to deliver both immediate benefit to clients, as well as meet the client's future requirements, in offering internet of things (IoT) services in support of digital transformation.

'Over the years, we have put a focus on expanding our portfolio of IoT services to meet the growing demand in this area and advised our clients on the importance of using IoT to drive business value,' said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. 'We leverage NTT's $4 billion1 investment in research and development, which includes funding programs to support the development of IoT.'

NTT DATA is also highlighted for the company's significant research and development (R&D) investment in funding for digital transformation and its strong in-house assets for mobility and cognitive technology.

'Thanks to its onshore presence, client intimacy, and methodology, NTT DATA is helping clients to define their IoT business and technical strategies and roadmaps,' said Mike Smart, Senior IT Services Analyst at NelsonHall. 'NTT DATA has built verticalized use cases, the majority being blueprints or reference architectures to accelerate project implementation,' he added.

NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering IoT services in support of digital transformation. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors in each of seven industry sectors: Energy & Utilities, Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail; Supply Chain; Telecoms and Travel, Transportation & Logistics.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

1 NTT DATA leverages parent company NTT's $4B investment in R&D (5-year average).