Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Data Corp    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORP

(9613)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DATA : Identified as a Leader in 2019 IoT in Digital Transformation NEAT Evaluation by NelsonHall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:17am EDT

PLANO, TX - August 16, 2019 - NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall 2019 NEAT Report for IoT in Digital Transformation. The company achieved the 'Leader' ranking in three capabilities: manufacturing, retail and supply chain.

NTT DATA was recognized among 10 companies evaluated for their ability to deliver both immediate benefit to clients, as well as meet the client's future requirements, in offering internet of things (IoT) services in support of digital transformation.

'Over the years, we have put a focus on expanding our portfolio of IoT services to meet the growing demand in this area and advised our clients on the importance of using IoT to drive business value,' said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. 'We leverage NTT's $4 billion1 investment in research and development, which includes funding programs to support the development of IoT.'

NTT DATA is also highlighted for the company's significant research and development (R&D) investment in funding for digital transformation and its strong in-house assets for mobility and cognitive technology.

'Thanks to its onshore presence, client intimacy, and methodology, NTT DATA is helping clients to define their IoT business and technical strategies and roadmaps,' said Mike Smart, Senior IT Services Analyst at NelsonHall. 'NTT DATA has built verticalized use cases, the majority being blueprints or reference architectures to accelerate project implementation,' he added.

NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation analyzes the performance of vendors offering IoT services in support of digital transformation. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors in each of seven industry sectors: Energy & Utilities, Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail; Supply Chain; Telecoms and Travel, Transportation & Logistics.

Learn more about NTT DATA's IoT services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Connect with us:

Media Contact

Amy Baj
amy.baj@nttdata.com

Analyst Contact

Remi Horiuchi
Remi.Horiuchi@nttdata.com

1 NTT DATA leverages parent company NTT's $4B investment in R&D (5-year average).

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DATA CORP
02:17aNTT DATA : Identified as a Leader in 2019 IoT in Digital Transformation NEAT Eva..
PU
08/15NTT DATA : Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
BU
08/13NTT DATA : Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation
PU
08/08NTT DATA : Man referred to prosecutors for leaking 3D map of Japan to China
AQ
08/08CORRECTION ( : Data Theft, Moved Aug. 8:)
AQ
08/07NTT DATA : Wins Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation
BU
08/01Global Information Technology (IT) Market - 2019 Report On Size, Share And Ke..
AQ
07/23NTT DATA : Invites Technology Startups to Enter Its 10th Annual Open Innovation ..
BU
07/22NTT DATA : Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner
BU
07/18NTT DATA : Global Study Finds 61% of Financial Services and Insurance Companies ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 246 B
EBIT 2020 153 B
Net income 2020 97 211 M
Debt 2020 303 B
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 1 893 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 563,08  JPY
Last Close Price 1 350,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP14.12%17 832
ACCENTURE32.59%119 126
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.47%116 271
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.45%115 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.89%71 097
VMWARE, INC.3.81%62 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group