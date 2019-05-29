NTT DATA : Introduces AI Guidelines

TOKYO, Japan - May 29, 2019 - NTT DATA today announced its artificial intelligence (AI) ethics guidelines. The guidelines summarize NTT DATA's beliefs toward the realization of a more prosperous and harmonious society where humans and AI coexist. Based on the guidelines, NTT DATA will promote, research, develop, educate, operate, and utilize AI.

Background

The rapid development of AI technology is changing society. While the benefits of AI, such as elimination of labor shortages and enhanced conveniences are expected, there are also concerns about negative effects of AI, such as expansion of social discrimination.

NTT DATA's efforts focus on using AI to achieve a sustainable, diverse, inclusive, and transparent human-centered society, reducing negative aspects of AI. Aligned with the principles of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, NTT DATA will use AI, not to merely improve efficiency, but to help establish a world where humans and AI inherently coexist, in which all individuals, businesses, and society as a whole, including NTT DATA's clients, are able to enjoy the benefits of AI.

NTT DATA has formulated AI guidelines to carry out the company mission to use information technology to create new models and values, which help contribute to a more prosperous and harmonious society.

'NTT DATA will actively engage in improving social acceptance of AI by developing AI professionals and educating AI users, and contribute to becoming a society wherein the positive outcomes of AI will be widely accessible. The AI guidelines demonstrate our dedication to these ideas, said Yo Honma, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA. 'As a Trusted Global Innovator, NTT DATA respects diversity, fosters trust through long-term relationships, and pursues business innovation through leading-edge technologies. This is reflected by working on AI that recognizes diversity and considers basic human rights.'

NTT DATA strives to harness the potential benefits of AI through activities of its global digital offerings, technology trends analysis (NTT DATA Technology Foresight), and AI Center of Excellence, an initiative that is responsible for developing and disseminating AI technology. In addition, the company will also actively promote research and development of AI to improve the technology and its application including explainable AI.

Outline of AI Guidelines

Realizing Well-being and Sustainability of Society Co-Creating New Values by AI Fair, Reliable, and Explainable AI Data Protection Contribution to Dissemination of Sound AI

To read more about NTT DATA's AI guidelines click here.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.