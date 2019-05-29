Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Data Corp    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORP

(9613)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DATA : Introduces AI Guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:49am EDT

TOKYO, Japan - May 29, 2019 - NTT DATA today announced its artificial intelligence (AI) ethics guidelines. The guidelines summarize NTT DATA's beliefs toward the realization of a more prosperous and harmonious society where humans and AI coexist. Based on the guidelines, NTT DATA will promote, research, develop, educate, operate, and utilize AI.

Background

The rapid development of AI technology is changing society. While the benefits of AI, such as elimination of labor shortages and enhanced conveniences are expected, there are also concerns about negative effects of AI, such as expansion of social discrimination.

NTT DATA's efforts focus on using AI to achieve a sustainable, diverse, inclusive, and transparent human-centered society, reducing negative aspects of AI. Aligned with the principles of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, NTT DATA will use AI, not to merely improve efficiency, but to help establish a world where humans and AI inherently coexist, in which all individuals, businesses, and society as a whole, including NTT DATA's clients, are able to enjoy the benefits of AI.

NTT DATA has formulated AI guidelines to carry out the company mission to use information technology to create new models and values, which help contribute to a more prosperous and harmonious society.

'NTT DATA will actively engage in improving social acceptance of AI by developing AI professionals and educating AI users, and contribute to becoming a society wherein the positive outcomes of AI will be widely accessible. The AI guidelines demonstrate our dedication to these ideas, said Yo Honma, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA. 'As a Trusted Global Innovator, NTT DATA respects diversity, fosters trust through long-term relationships, and pursues business innovation through leading-edge technologies. This is reflected by working on AI that recognizes diversity and considers basic human rights.'

NTT DATA strives to harness the potential benefits of AI through activities of its global digital offerings, technology trends analysis (NTT DATA Technology Foresight), and AI Center of Excellence, an initiative that is responsible for developing and disseminating AI technology. In addition, the company will also actively promote research and development of AI to improve the technology and its application including explainable AI.

Outline of AI Guidelines

  1. Realizing Well-being and Sustainability of Society
  2. Co-Creating New Values by AI
  3. Fair, Reliable, and Explainable AI
  4. Data Protection
  5. Contribution to Dissemination of Sound AI

To read more about NTT DATA's AI guidelines click here.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DATA CORP
03:49aNTT DATA : Introduces AI Guidelines
PU
05/23NTT DATA : Launches Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence
PU
05/21NTT DATA : Notice of Convocation of the 31st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
05/13Changes in NTT Communications Directors
AQ
05/13NTT Communications-Changes in Organizational Responsibilities
AQ
05/13NTT Com Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
AQ
05/09NTT DATA CORP : Annual results
CO
05/01NTT DATA : Named a Leader in 2019 SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services by NelsonHall
AQ
04/27Toyota's TRI-AD, Maxar Technologies and NTT DATA Collaborate to Build High-De..
AQ
04/12NTT-e-shelter opens its first data center in the Netherlands
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 219 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 100 B
Debt 2020 366 B
Yield 2020 1,36%
P/E ratio 2020 18,56
P/E ratio 2021 17,21
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capitalization 1 848 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 440  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP11.41%16 908
ACCENTURE26.51%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.56%110 732
VMWARE, INC.41.17%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.35%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About