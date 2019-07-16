NTT DATA : Invests in Star to Expand Collaboration in the Design Field Globally

Tokyo, Japan - July 16, 2019 - NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has become a minority shareholder in Star Global Consulting Inc. (Star) by acquiring newly issued common stock. Star is a global consultancy firm that connects strategy, design, engineering and marketing. It has 750 employees, 12 offices globally and has achieved growth of more than 30% per year in average during the last decade.

With this investment, NTT DATA is enhancing end-to-end consulting services from business design to market success in order to accelerate successful digital transformation for their clients.

'In order to expand our digital business, design consulting has become a key starting point. Through collaboration with Star, we aim to further enhance competitiveness of our digital business,' said Yutaka Sasaki, Digital Strategy Officer, NTT DATA.

'I am truly excited about the collaboration with NTT DATA. The winners of tomorrow will be companies with a tight integration between strategy, design, engineering and marketing, and collaborating with NTT DATA strengthens our competencies to be the primary partner to market leaders within the industries we serve. ' said Juha Christensen, Founder and Chairman, Star.

As strategic global partners in the design field, the two companies will collaborate by combining NTT DATA's various digital technologies with Star's strategic design and development services, in order to realize higher value-added services.

For the client's success

Clients face a variety of challenges, including changes in the business environment and digitalization. Through collaboration with Star, NTT DATA aims to expand the offer value, such as business design and service design. Therefore, clients will be able to design services that better understand clients, quickly validate service effectiveness, and provide services that include industrial design.

For example, we will start collaboration in several areas through partnerships.

MaaS

*MaaS:Mobility as a service

Creating concept of customer journey of multimodal travel experience at MaaS

Designing next-generation cockpit for various vehicles including self-driving cars

Creating concept, planning scheme and developing travel experience platform

Healthcare

Creating concept and developing new medical services capturing patient's pain points on 5G network (telemedicine, medical application)

Creating concept and developing personalized medical services for patients based on AI (data platform, serious illness prevention service)

Retail

Creating concept and developing new services combining real business and online solutions for user tracking, visualizing including in-store behavior, and sales promotion

Designing and developing guidance robots for big retailers

Telecom

Designing and developing home communication robot based on IoT technologies

Designing and developing future smart glasses on 5G

Public

Creating concept and developing new business processes and services based on digital government strategy

Creating concept and developing new public services

Finance

Creating concept and developing neobank e.g. direct digital bank

Creating concept and developing new services linked with core system through the API

About Star

Star is a global consultancy that connects insights, strategy, design, engineering and marketing services into a seamless workflow devised to support clients every step of the way - no matter how long or complex their journey. Star has offices in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Austin, Detroit, New York, Boston, London, Munich, Copenhagen, Wroclaw, Kiev and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.star.global

About NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.