NTT DATA : Invites Technology Startups to Enter Its 10th Annual Open Innovation Contest

Winning startups launch their innovative ideas with the support of NTT DATA's global resources and client network

Entries accepted for the regional contests in 15 cities at http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest/

Tokyo, July 17, 2019 - NTT DATA has announced the launch of its 10th annual international Open Innovation Contest. The global technology leader invites startup businesses around the globe to submit ideas for new technologies that can make the world a better place.

Worldwide, regional contests will be held in 15 cities across 13 countries, where 1-2 winner(s) in different business challenges will be chosen. For an entire list of cities click here.

Following the selection of winner(s) at each regional contest, NTT DATA experts will work with their respective winner(s) to develop where the startup company's product or service would be used in NTT DATA's client ecosystem. Regional winners will be invited to present their pitch to a panel of judges for the Tokyo grand finale in January 2020 to determine the ultimate grand champion of the global contest.

To develop innovative business together with NTT DATA, the ultimate grand champion contest winner will be funded up to $100,000 USD to develop a proof of concept (POC) with NTT DATA clients in addition to receiving support of a dedicated team of expert consultants, technologists and business experts who will work together with the startup. NTT DATA will also help make important mentoring and business connections for finalists and winners among their client base and professional networks.

'This contest is an important measure to realize the following three strategies for NTT DATA Group: the contest promotes innovation that helps tie back to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, expands global digital offerings for our company, helps unleash our employee's potential that maximizes organizational strengths and, most importantly, delivers great value to our clients all over the world based on their regional needs,' said Yo Homma, CEO, NTT DATA.

Any startup company is welcome to choose any location and submit a proposal for a collaborative business with NTT DATA group companies in the following fields: Healthcare and Life Sciences; Finance, Insurance & Payments; Automotive & Manufacturing as a Service; Telecom & IoT ; In-Store Front & Marketing Digitalization; Smart Automation; Data Distribution and Disruptive Social Innovation.

Last year's global contest champion, Pune, India-based FlytBase, is working with NTT DATA experts to field the world's first Internet of Drones platform for easily deploying intelligent drones connected with cloud-based business applications. For more information on previous achievements, please visit this link.

For more information and how to apply, please visit http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest or send an inquiry to OfficeofCTO@nttdata.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.