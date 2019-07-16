Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Data Corp    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORP

(9613)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DATA : Invites Technology Startups to Enter Its 10th Annual Open Innovation Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

  • Winning startups launch their innovative ideas with the support of NTT DATA's global resources and client network

  • Entries accepted for the regional contests in 15 cities at http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest/

Tokyo, July 17, 2019 - NTT DATA has announced the launch of its 10th annual international Open Innovation Contest. The global technology leader invites startup businesses around the globe to submit ideas for new technologies that can make the world a better place.

Worldwide, regional contests will be held in 15 cities across 13 countries, where 1-2 winner(s) in different business challenges will be chosen. For an entire list of cities click here.

Following the selection of winner(s) at each regional contest, NTT DATA experts will work with their respective winner(s) to develop where the startup company's product or service would be used in NTT DATA's client ecosystem. Regional winners will be invited to present their pitch to a panel of judges for the Tokyo grand finale in January 2020 to determine the ultimate grand champion of the global contest.

To develop innovative business together with NTT DATA, the ultimate grand champion contest winner will be funded up to $100,000 USD to develop a proof of concept (POC) with NTT DATA clients in addition to receiving support of a dedicated team of expert consultants, technologists and business experts who will work together with the startup. NTT DATA will also help make important mentoring and business connections for finalists and winners among their client base and professional networks.

'This contest is an important measure to realize the following three strategies for NTT DATA Group: the contest promotes innovation that helps tie back to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, expands global digital offerings for our company, helps unleash our employee's potential that maximizes organizational strengths and, most importantly, delivers great value to our clients all over the world based on their regional needs,' said Yo Homma, CEO, NTT DATA.

Any startup company is welcome to choose any location and submit a proposal for a collaborative business with NTT DATA group companies in the following fields: Healthcare and Life Sciences; Finance, Insurance & Payments; Automotive & Manufacturing as a Service; Telecom & IoT ; In-Store Front & Marketing Digitalization; Smart Automation; Data Distribution and Disruptive Social Innovation.

Last year's global contest champion, Pune, India-based FlytBase, is working with NTT DATA experts to field the world's first Internet of Drones platform for easily deploying intelligent drones connected with cloud-based business applications. For more information on previous achievements, please visit this link.

For more information and how to apply, please visit http://oi.nttdata.com/en/contest or send an inquiry to OfficeofCTO@nttdata.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 02:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DATA CORP
10:10pNTT DATA : Invites Technology Startups to Enter Its 10th Annual Open Innovation ..
PU
08:56aNTT DATA : Global Study Finds 61% of Financial Services and Insurance Companies ..
BU
02:30aNTT DATA : Invests in Star to Expand Collaboration in the Design Field Globally
PU
07/04NTT DATA : itelligence expands into Thailand
AQ
07/04NTT DATA : itelligence expands into Thailand
PU
07/01NTT DATA : and RESTEC Launch AW3D Full Global 3D Map with 2.5-meter Definition
PU
06/28Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, to Acquire Symmetry Leading SAP Man..
AQ
06/26NTT SECURITY RISK : Value 2019 report: Cyber attacks ranked as top business issu..
AQ
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 241 B
EBIT 2020 152 B
Net income 2020 96 578 M
Debt 2020 376 B
Yield 2020 1,24%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 2 053 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 557,69  JPY
Last Close Price 1 464,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP23.75%19 155
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.57%125 229
ACCENTURE38.52%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.35%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.85%71 904
VMWARE, INC.25.58%68 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About