NTT DATA : Is Ninth Most Valuable IT Services Brand, Says Brand Finance

The NTT DATA brand has been ranked the world's ninth most valuable brand among IT services, according to the Brand Finance IT Services 15 2019 report issued by UK-based Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy. Brand Finance calculates brand value using a unique methodology based on valuation methods that are compliant with industry standards established under ISO 10668. Brand Finance IT Services 15 is its annual report on the world's most valuable and strongest IT services brands. NTT DATA appeared in the report for the first time.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com