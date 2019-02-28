Log in
NTT Data Corp    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORP

(9613)
My previous session
NTT DATA : Is Ninth Most Valuable IT Services Brand, Says Brand Finance

0
02/28/2019 | 01:15am EST

The NTT DATA brand has been ranked the world's ninth most valuable brand among IT services, according to the Brand Finance IT Services 15 2019 report issued by UK-based Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy. Brand Finance calculates brand value using a unique methodology based on valuation methods that are compliant with industry standards established under ISO 10668. Brand Finance IT Services 15 is its annual report on the world's most valuable and strongest IT services brands. NTT DATA appeared in the report for the first time.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 06:14:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 126 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 89 290 M
Debt 2019 384 B
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 1 704 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 470  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP2.70%15 282
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.92%126 977
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.69%107 054
ACCENTURE14.42%102 846
VMWARE, INC.27.70%71 780
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.60%66 599
