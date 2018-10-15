NTT DATA : Selected for Four Leading Environmental, Social and Governance Investment Indices

TOKYO - October 15, 2018 -NTT DATA, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced the company has been selected for four indices that recognize its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts: the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, as well as FTSE Russell's FTSE4Good Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

In addition to financial contributions, each index assesses corporate sustainability based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. NTT DATA was recognized for the company's business activity and information disclosure in the areas of anti-corruption, information security, environmental policies and labor standards, among others.

'At NTT DATA, we live our corporate philosophy of creating new systems and values with information technology that contribute to a more affluent and harmonious society,' said Miwako Akahane, Senior Vice President, Head of ESG Promotion Department, NTT DATA. 'We are honored that our efforts have been recognized by these prestigious investment indices, and we will continue to improve our corporate value to build a sustainable society on a global scale.'

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were developed in 1999 jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices of the U.S. and the Swiss-based RobecoSAM. NTT DATA was selected as a member of the World Index for the second consecutive year and has been a member of the Asia Pacific Index since 2009.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices, while the FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed as an industry neutral benchmark that specifically reflects the performance of Japanese companies. NTT DATA has been a member of the FTSE4 Good Index Series for 15 consecutive years and was selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for the second consecutive year.

