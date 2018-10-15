Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Data Corp    9613   JP3165700000

NTT DATA CORP (9613)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NTT DATA : Selected for Four Leading Environmental, Social and Governance Investment Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:33am CEST

TOKYO - October 15, 2018 -NTT DATA, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced the company has been selected for four indices that recognize its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts: the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, as well as FTSE Russell's FTSE4Good Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

In addition to financial contributions, each index assesses corporate sustainability based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. NTT DATA was recognized for the company's business activity and information disclosure in the areas of anti-corruption, information security, environmental policies and labor standards, among others.

'At NTT DATA, we live our corporate philosophy of creating new systems and values with information technology that contribute to a more affluent and harmonious society,' said Miwako Akahane, Senior Vice President, Head of ESG Promotion Department, NTT DATA. 'We are honored that our efforts have been recognized by these prestigious investment indices, and we will continue to improve our corporate value to build a sustainable society on a global scale.'

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were developed in 1999 jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices of the U.S. and the Swiss-based RobecoSAM. NTT DATA was selected as a member of the World Index for the second consecutive year and has been a member of the Asia Pacific Index since 2009.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices, while the FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed as an industry neutral benchmark that specifically reflects the performance of Japanese companies. NTT DATA has been a member of the FTSE4 Good Index Series for 15 consecutive years and was selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for the second consecutive year.

Visit NTT DATA Group CSR to learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility efforts, and visit Third Party Evaluation to learn how the efforts are evaluated by third party research agencies.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com/.

Media Contact

NTT DATA Corporation
Public Relations Department
Tel：+81-3-5546-8051

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DATA CORP
08:33aNTT DATA : Selected for Four Leading Environmental, Social and Governance Invest..
PU
10/10Solix Partners With NTT DATA to Deliver AI-powered Data-driven Finance Soluti..
AQ
10/09NTT DATA : Only Eight Percent of Consumers Trust Businesses to Keep Personal Inf..
BU
10/05NTT DATA : plans to develop AI-backed diagnosis service globally
AQ
10/03NTT DATA : Japan’s First High-Precision Indoor Positioning Driven by Geoma..
PU
10/02NTT DATA : and Pivotal to Modernize Businesses Through Cloud-Native Solutions
BU
09/26NTT DATA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04NTT Security launches Web Security as a Service (WSaaS) as part of its strate..
AQ
09/03NTT DATA : Two-thirds of UK businesses not insured against information security ..
AQ
08/17NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Corporation plans to grow global business, ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Ntt Data Corp., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03NIKKEI : NTT to combine three units into new company 
07/19Endava Proposes Terms For $101 Million U.S. IPO 
05/25SharedLabsFiles For $32 Million IPO 
02/06Ntt Data Corp., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 119 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 91 500 M
Debt 2019 363 B
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
P/E ratio 2020 21,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 2 107 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 504  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP10.20%18 782
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.19%126 893
ACCENTURE4.15%99 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES42.22%97 802
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%60 445
VMWARE, INC.17.89%57 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.