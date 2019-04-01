NTT DATA Services : to Acquire State Healthcare Consulting Practice from Cognosante

Addition grows the company’s industry-specific consulting while
deepening expertise with state and local agencies
NTT
DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services,
today announced it has acquired Cognosante
Consulting, LLC, the consulting division of Cognosante, a leader in
health information technology solutions and services for federal and
state health agencies.
Cognosante Consulting provides IT strategy, planning, quality assurance
and project management for state HHS agencies undergoing large-scale
Medicaid and related human services IT and business transformation
programs. The company has nearly three decades of experience working
with 48 states and the federal government, developing, managing, and
executing large, complex health information technology implementations.
As a result of the acquisition, NTT DATA Services will add more than 250
specialized consulting resources, as well as intellectual property
currently supporting IT transformations, including those specific to
Medicaid in more than 20 states.
“The acquisition of Cognosante’s consulting practice immediately
establishes us as a leader in a growing health and human services market
and enhances the value we can deliver to our clients in the public
sector and healthcare,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “This
acquisition is the latest in our ongoing strategy of growth by strategic
acquisitions that augment our specialized industry expertise and
geographical presence.”
“Cognosante Consulting has built an unmatched reputation supporting IT
projects for state HHS departments and other state agencies. Combining
our team with the resources and expertise of NTT DATA will enhance our
ability to serve clients as they continue to modernize their IT systems
to support business transformation,” said Jim Joyce, General Manager of
Cognosante’s consulting practice, who will continue to lead the
organization and serve as Senior Vice President with NTT DATA Services.
“As states revamp their legacy systems and business models, there is
significant opportunity for NTT DATA. We are excited to be part of their
long-term strategy to support successful state IT implementations.”
As part of NTT DATA Services, the consulting practice will be focused on
client IT strategy, project management, quality assurance and
Independent Verification and Validation services.
“Cognosante Consulting has been one of the building blocks of
Cognosante,” said Michele Kang, Founder and CEO of Cognosante. “We are
extremely proud of what we have accomplished for our clients, while also
increasing both top line revenue and the number of employees by about
500% since 2010. This growth of scope and reach, however, began to
create conflicts with Cognosante’s core business, requiring us to look
for divestiture opportunities. We could not have found a more perfect
home than NTT DATA Services to align with Cognosante Consulting’s
overall mission and company culture. Both Cognosante Consulting clients
and employees will benefit tremendously from this combination. We are
confident NTT DATA Services will take Cognosante Consulting to the next
level while Cognosante continues to focus on its core mission of
transforming the nation’s healthcare through innovative technology and
solutions.”
