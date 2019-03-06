NTT DATA : is proud to endorse Women's Empowerment Principles in celebration of International Women's Day

TOKYO, March 6, 2019 - NTT DATA Corporation today announced a CEO statement endorsing the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which offer guidance for empowering women in the workplace, marketplace and community. The seven principles, which is a joint initiative of United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the United Nations Global Compact, emphasize the business case for promoting gender equality and encouraging women to participate fully across all economic sectors. NTT DATA is also joining CATALYST at the global support level, the world's leading nonprofit organization founded in 1962 to help companies to build workplaces that work for women.