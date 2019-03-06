Log in
NTT DATA : is proud to endorse Women's Empowerment Principles in celebration of International Women's Day

0
03/06/2019 | 03:17am EST

TOKYO, March 6, 2019 - NTT DATA Corporation today announced a CEO statement endorsing the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which offer guidance for empowering women in the workplace, marketplace and community. The seven principles, which is a joint initiative of United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the United Nations Global Compact, emphasize the business case for promoting gender equality and encouraging women to participate fully across all economic sectors. NTT DATA is also joining CATALYST at the global support level, the world's leading nonprofit organization founded in 1962 to help companies to build workplaces that work for women.

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:16:16 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 126 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 89 328 M
Debt 2019 384 B
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,70
P/E ratio 2020 17,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 753 B
Chart NTT DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
NTT Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 470  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Pryor Chief Executive Officer
Yo Honma President & Representative Director
John W. McCain Executive Chairman
Keisuke Kusakabe Office Manager-Finance
Tsuyoshi Kitani Director & GM-Technological innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DATA CORP5.66%15 678
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.30%124 233
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.41%105 821
ACCENTURE16.07%104 669
VMWARE, INC.25.66%73 043
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.89%67 043
