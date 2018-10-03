Log in
NTT Data : Japan’s First High-Precision Indoor Positioning Driven by Geomagnetic Technology Used at Narita Airport

10/03/2018

NTT DATA Corporation (hereafter, NTT DATA) and Narita International Airport Corporation (hereafter, NAA) will release an airport navigation app called 'NariNAVI' on September 20, 2018. This app can be used within Narita International Airport's terminals and uses a High-precision indoor location information technology(Note 1) leveraging radio frequency and geomagnetism (the earth's magnetic field) to determine one's position. This will be the first time that the technology is used within an airport in Japan.
NariNAVI uses geomagnetic positioning to display the user's current position on their smartphone in real-time on a map of the airport. In addition to the 2D map, NariNAVI also displays a 2.5D map of the airport's intricate facilities which extend over multiple floors. This intuitive and user-friendly map will help foreigners visiting Japan seamlessly navigate their way around Narita Airport.
Aside from the use of this highly-accurate navigation service within Narita Airport, NTT DATA is also considering the use of more location information services within NAA in the future such as for managing employees and articles. NTT DATA aims to expand its business by developing location information services for companies with indoor facilities.

Background & Summary

NAA has been considering the idea of an airport navigation app that allows users to pinpoint their location within Narita Airport in real-time, so that foreigners visiting Japan and other first-time visitors can seamlessly navigate through the airport much like they can do outdoor but is not normally possible indoor because of lack of GPS signal. NTT DATA proposed to NAA the development of an app that utilizes the High-precision indoor location information service(Note 2) which started back in June 2018. NTT DATA then proceeded to develop NariNAVI after being chosen by NAA.
This app is the first of its kind to be used within an airport in Japan, and uses precise indoor localization technology through geomagnetism. The app uses a digital map sent from a precise indoor digital mapping system(Note 3) which NTT DATA started offering to NAA back in October last year. The app allows users to view a three-dimensional map displayed in 2.5D on their smartphone using 2.5D map platform technology(Note 4).

Technology Offered to NariNAVI

  • Precise Indoor Positioning Technology

    The technology developed by GiPStech and deployed jointly with NTT DATA is based on the advance collection of information transmitted by BLE beacons and geomagnetic signals distributed throughout the building to generate a map of signal on multiple dimensions. The map information and the information collected by the user's own smartphone are then compared and analyzed to accurately give the user their current position within the facility and to update it based on user' actual movements.
    NariNAVI now allows users to confirm their current position in real-time by displaying their current location in real-time on a map of Narita Airport.

  • 2.5D Map Platform Technology

    This map platform technology allows hierarchical outdoor and indoor maps (planar maps containing information on floors and heights) to seamlessly be transmitted and displayed. This technology can generate simple three-dimensional maps by combining planar map data with height information.
    NariNAVI will allow users to comprehensively grasp their current position and their target location by displaying an intuitive and easy-to-understand three-dimensional map to help them, for example, navigate their way from the 1st floor to the 4th floor of Narita Airport.

Disclaimer

NTT DATA Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
