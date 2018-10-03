NTT Data : Japan’s First High-Precision Indoor Positioning Driven by Geomagnetic Technology Used at Narita Airport

NTT DATA Corporation (hereafter, NTT DATA) and Narita International Airport Corporation (hereafter, NAA) will release an airport navigation app called 'NariNAVI' on September 20, 2018. This app can be used within Narita International Airport's terminals and uses a High-precision indoor location information technology(Note 1) leveraging radio frequency and geomagnetism (the earth's magnetic field) to determine one's position. This will be the first time that the technology is used within an airport in Japan.

NariNAVI uses geomagnetic positioning to display the user's current position on their smartphone in real-time on a map of the airport. In addition to the 2D map, NariNAVI also displays a 2.5D map of the airport's intricate facilities which extend over multiple floors. This intuitive and user-friendly map will help foreigners visiting Japan seamlessly navigate their way around Narita Airport.

Aside from the use of this highly-accurate navigation service within Narita Airport, NTT DATA is also considering the use of more location information services within NAA in the future such as for managing employees and articles. NTT DATA aims to expand its business by developing location information services for companies with indoor facilities.



Background & Summary

NAA has been considering the idea of an airport navigation app that allows users to pinpoint their location within Narita Airport in real-time, so that foreigners visiting Japan and other first-time visitors can seamlessly navigate through the airport much like they can do outdoor but is not normally possible indoor because of lack of GPS signal. NTT DATA proposed to NAA the development of an app that utilizes the High-precision indoor location information service(Note 2) which started back in June 2018. NTT DATA then proceeded to develop NariNAVI after being chosen by NAA.

This app is the first of its kind to be used within an airport in Japan, and uses precise indoor localization technology through geomagnetism. The app uses a digital map sent from a precise indoor digital mapping system(Note 3) which NTT DATA started offering to NAA back in October last year. The app allows users to view a three-dimensional map displayed in 2.5D on their smartphone using 2.5D map platform technology(Note 4).

Technology Offered to NariNAVI