NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
NTT DOCOMO : Announces New Management Team

06/18/2019

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 78 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:08:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 632 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 602 B
Finance 2020 573 B
Yield 2020 4,68%
P/E ratio 2020 14,14
P/E ratio 2021 14,39
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capitalization 8 401 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 705  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC2.62%77 328
AT&T13.17%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.46%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP45.47%97 998
T-MOBILE US18.33%63 389
KDDI CORP5.26%60 850
