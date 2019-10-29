NTT DOCOMO : FY2019 2Q Analyst Meeting Material - Results Presentation

Consolidated financial statements in this document are unaudited.
Adjusted free cash flow is calculated excluding the effects of changes in investment derived from purchases, redemption at maturity and disposals of financial instruments held for cash
management purposes with original maturities of longer than three months. In association with the adoption of IFRS16 "Lease" effective Apr. 1, 2019, lease-related expense items are
reclassified into "depreciation/amortization" from previously "cost of equipment sold and services, and other expenses" and "communication network charges." The figure above represents the
amount excluding this impact, etc.
Results by Segment
IFRS
FY2018/1H
FY2019/1H
Changes
(1)
(2)
(2) -(1)
(Billions of yen)
Telecommunications
Operating revenues
1,960.8
1,871.1
- 89.7
business
Operating profit
524.5
445.7
- 78.8
Smart life
Operating revenues
222.4
253.2
+30.8
business
Operating profit
37.8
34.7
- 3.0
Other
Operating revenues
218.4
220.1
+1.7
businesses
Operating profit
48.2
59.8
+11.6
Smart life
Operating revenues
440.8
473.3
+32.5
business and
Other businesses
Operating profit
86.0
94.5
+8.5
Certain services that had been included in the smart life business were reclassified to other businesses from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to reflect the change in its internal organizational structure effective as of July 1, 2019. In connection with this realignment, segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2018 has been restated to conform to the2presentation for the six months ended September 30, 2019.
Key Factors behind Changes
in Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
610.5
Other
Mobileoperating
communicationsrevenues:
services revenues:Up 26.3 Down 37.9
Optical-fiber broadband service revenues, etc. : Up 24.6
IFRS
Excluding IFRS 16 impact:
Up 17.3
Excluding IFRS 16 impact:
Up 49.9
Selling
Selling
revenues:
expenses:
Down 72.6
Down 56.4
Other operating
expenses:
Up 15.0
540.3
Network-related
Selling revenues
expenses
and expenses:
(including optical-
Down 16.2
fiber broadband
service-related expenses):
Up 52.2
Operating revenues
Operating expenses
- 59.5
+10.7
FY18/1H
FY19/1H
◆Selling expenses represent the sum of cost of equipment sold and commissions to agent resellers.
◆Network-related expenses represent the sum of depreciation/amortization, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and communication network charges.
"d POINT CLUB" Members
"d POINT CLUB" members
"d POINT CARD" registrants
(Million members)
72.34
67.63
Up 7%
38.35
27.88
Up 38%
FY18/1H
FY19/1H
FY18/1H
FY19/1H
◆"d POINT CARD" registrants indicate the no. of users who can earn and use "d POINTs" at participating stores by registering their personal information.
Telecommunications Business
Operational Performance (1)
Mobile telecommunications
Churn rate
service subscriptions
(Million subs)
77.05
79.20
Up 3%
0.57%
0.54%
0.46%
Handset churn rate:
0.46%
FY18/1H
FY19/1H
FY18/1H
FY19/1H
◆Handset churn rate indicates the combined churn rate for smartphones and feature phones.
・DAZN for docomo NTT Plala Inc. ・Oak Lawn Marketing, Inc. ・Tower Records Japan Inc. etc.
Finance/Payment services
・d CARD ・d CARD GOLD ・d CARD mini ・iD ・d Payment ・Proxy bill collection etc.
Other businesses
Support services for customers peace of mind
・"Mobile Device Protection Service" ・"Anshin Remote Support" etc.
Enterprise solutions
・Enterprise IoT solutions
・System development/sales/maintenance services
etc.
Definition and Calculation Methods
of ARPU
i. Definition of ARPU
ARPU (Average monthly Revenue Per Unit):
Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is used to measure average monthly operating revenues attributable to designated services on a per user basis. ARPU is calculated by dividing telecommunications services revenues (excluding certain revenues) by the number of active users of our wireless services in the relevant periods, as shown below "ARPU Calculation Method." We believe that our ARPU figures provide useful information to analyze the average usage per user and the impacts of changes in our billing arrangements.
ii. ARPU Calculation Methods
Aggregate ARPU = Mobile ARPU + "docomo Hikari" ARPU
- Mobile ARPU
: Mobile ARPU Related Revenues (basic monthly charges, voice charges, communication charges) / No. of active users
"docomo Hikari" ARPU : "docomoHikari"-related revenues (basic monthly charges, voice communication charges) / No. of active users *ARPU excluding the impact of discounts are calculated without including the amounts of discounts applied in the relevant revenues.
Active Users Calculation Method
Sum of No. of active users for each month ((No. of users at the end of previous month + No. of users at the end of current month) / 2) during the relevant period
iv.
The number of "users" used to calculate ARPU is the total number of subscriptions, excluding the subscriptions listed below:
Subscriptions of communication modules services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs); and
Data Plan subscriptions in the case where the customer contracting for such subscription in his/her name also has a subscription for "Xi" or "FOMA" services in his/her name.
Revenues from communication module services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) , and impact on revenues from "d POINT" program, etc.,are not included in the ARPU calculation.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All forward-looking statements that are not historical facts are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and estimates based on the information available as of the filing date of this document. Some of the projected numbers in this report were derived using certain assumptions that were indispensable for making such projections in addition to historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or suggested by any forward-looking statement. With regard to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, please see our latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Reports.
Names of companies, products, etc., contained in this presentation are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective organizations.
