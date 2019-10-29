NTT DOCOMO : FY2019 2Q Analyst Meeting Material - Results Presentation 0 10/29/2019 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY2019/2Q Results Presentation October 29, 2019 FY2019/1H Results Highlights IFRS (Billions of yen) FY2018/1H FY2019/1H Changes Changes (1) (2) (2) - (1) (%) Operating revenues 2,389.5 2,330.0 - - 59.5 - 2.5% Operating profit 610.5 540.3 - - 70.3 - 11.5% Profit attributable to shareholders of 407.1 372.4 - - 34.7 - 8.5% NTT DOCOMO, INC. Adjusted free cash flow 374.7 439.1 +64.4 +17.2% Capital expenditures 255.4 218.4 - 37.0 - 14.5% Consolidated financial statements in this document are unaudited.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated excluding the effects of changes in investment derived from purchases, redemption at maturity and disposals of financial instruments held for cash management purposes with original maturities of longer than three months. In association with the adoption of IFRS16 "Lease" effective Apr. 1, 2019, lease-related expense items are 1 reclassified into "depreciation/amortization" from previously "cost of equipment sold and services, and other expenses" and "communication network charges." The figure above represents the amount excluding this impact, etc. Results by Segment IFRS FY2018/1H FY2019/1H Changes (1) (2) (2) -(1) (Billions of yen) Telecommunications Operating revenues 1,960.8 1,871.1 - 89.7 business Operating profit 524.5 445.7 - 78.8 Smart life Operating revenues 222.4 253.2 +30.8 business Operating profit 37.8 34.7 - 3.0 Other Operating revenues 218.4 220.1 +1.7 businesses Operating profit 48.2 59.8 +11.6 Smart life Operating revenues 440.8 473.3 +32.5 business and Other businesses Operating profit 86.0 94.5 +8.5 Certain services that had been included in the smart life business were reclassified to other businesses from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to reflect the change in its internal organizational structure effective as of July 1, 2019. In connection with this realignment, segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2018 has been restated to conform to the 2 presentation for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Key Factors behind Changes in Operating Profit (Billions of yen) 610.5 Other Mobileoperating communicationsrevenues: services revenues:Up 26.3 Down 37.9 Optical-fiber broadband service revenues, etc. : Up 24.6 IFRS Excluding IFRS 16 impact: Up 17.3 Excluding IFRS 16 impact: Up 49.9 Selling Selling revenues: expenses: Down 72.6 Down 56.4 Other operating expenses: Up 15.0 540.3 Network-related Selling revenues expenses and expenses: (including optical- Down 16.2 fiber broadband service-related expenses): Up 52.2 Operating revenues Operating expenses - 59.5 +10.7 FY18/1H FY19/1H ◆Selling expenses represent the sum of cost of equipment sold and commissions to agent resellers. 3 ◆Network-related expenses represent the sum of depreciation/amortization, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and communication network charges. "d POINT CLUB" Members "d POINT CLUB" members "d POINT CARD" registrants (Million members) 72.34 67.63 Up 7% 38.35 27.88 Up 38% FY18/1H FY19/1H FY18/1H FY19/1H ◆"d POINT CARD" registrants indicate the no. of users who can earn and use "d POINTs" at participating stores by registering their personal information. 4 Telecommunications Business Operational Performance (1) Mobile telecommunications Churn rate service subscriptions (Million subs) 77.05 79.20 Up 3% 0.57% 0.54% 0.46% Handset churn rate: 0.46% FY18/1H FY19/1H FY18/1H FY19/1H ◆Handset churn rate indicates the combined churn rate for smartphones and feature phones. 5 Telecommunications Business Operational Performance (2) Total smartphone/ "docomo Hikari" tablet users optical-fiber broadband subs (Million) (Million subs) 39.21 41.15 6.17 Up 5% 5.33 Up 16% FY18/1H FY19/1H FY18/1H FY19/1H 6 New Rate Plans No. of applications: Topped 8 million Progressing favorably toward full-year target "Gigaho" "Gigalight" ◆New rate plans represent "Gigaho," "Gigalight," "Keitai Plan," "Kids Keitai Plan" and "Data Plus." 7 ◆No. of new rate plan applications topped 8 million on Oct. 21, 2019 Increased Rate Plan Options Started offering "d CARD Oshiharai Wari" from Oct. 1 to provide service from ¥1,980/month with no cancellation fee "d CARD Oshiharai Wari" lowers user's monthly charge to the same rate as that of users with a two-year contract without requiring a fixed-term subscription Perpetually waived d CARD annual membership fee Lowered the cancellation fee for two-year contract subs from previously ¥9,500 to ¥1,000 Differential of monthly rates between subs without term contract and subs with a two-year contract lowered to ¥170 8 ARPU (Yen) Mobile ARPU docomo Hikari ARPU Impact of discounts 4,740 4,820 4,830 4,770 4,770 470 490 530 510 550 5,300 5,300 5,240 5,250 5,140 (950) (960) (980) (1,010) (950) FY18/2Q FY18/3Q FY18/4Q FY19/1Q FY19/2Q ◆For an explanation of ARPU, please see the Appendix. 9 ◆Mobile ARPU and docomo Hikari ARPU exclude the impact of discounts. ◆The impact of discounts include those from "Monthly Support," "docomo with" and "docomo Hikari set discount." Cost Efficiency Improvement (Billions of yen) FY19/1H FY19 (target) 1Q actual -20.0 2Q actual -20.0 - 40.0 -130.0 Focus areas ◆Marketing Sales promotion measures, after-sales support, etc. ◆Network Equipment integration, outsourcing cost, etc. ◆Other R&D, information systems, etc. ◆The amount of cost efficiency improvement above indicates the cost reduction compared to the previous fiscal year. 10 Smart Life Business & Other Businesses: Operating Profit (Billions of yen) 160.0 Principal services Smart Life business 94.5 Content/Lifestyle 86.0 Finance/Payment Up 10％ Other businesses Support services for customers' peace of mind Enterprise solutions FY18/1H FY19/1H FY19 (target) 11 Finance/Payment Services Transactions handled (Billions of yen) 2,390.0 "d CARD" members (Million members) "d CARD GOLD" members Topped 6 mil Oct. 4 Up 31% 1,830.0 19.41 20.39 Up 28 % d CARD 1,490.0 transactions 1,910.0 FY18/1H FY19/1H Up 5％ 4.58 Up 31％d CARD GOLD 5.98 FY18/1H FY19/1H ◆The amount of transactions handled includes the transactions handled with "d CARD", "iD," "d Payment" and proxy bill collection service, etc. 12 ◆The amount of "d CARD" transactions and no. of "d CARD" members include those of "d CARD," "d CARD GOLD" and "d CARD mini." Expansion of Smartphone Payment "d Payment" app downloads: Topped 10 million Transactions processed with "d Payment" ¥121.0 billion Locations where payment/ point services are available: 1.22 million Introduced a "d Payment" mini app wallet function planned for launch Reservation/ order Coupon ◆"d Payment" app downloads topped 10 million on Oct. 5, 2019 after its release on Apr. 25, 2018. ◆The total transactions processed with "d Payment" is the cumulative amount for FY2019/1H. 13 ◆Locations where payment/point services are available represent the combined no. of locations where "d POINT," "iD" and "d Payment" services can be used. "d POINT" "d POINTs" used (Billion points) 94.3 79.4 Up 19％ Up 50％ Points used at partners' stores, etc. 35.6 53.6 FY18/1H FY19/1H "d POINT" partners 582 322 1.8-fold FY18/1HFY19/1H ◆"d POINT" partners represent the total no. of brands/sites where users can earn or use "d POINTs." 14 . Expansion of partners No. of +d partners topped 1,000 Expansion of Expansion of 1,028 "d POINT" participating stores "d Payment" partners 644 Development of AI-based Started verification trial of remote golf recommendation feature for karaoke lessons provided by PGA Golf Academy FY18/1HFY19/1H ◆No. of "+d" partners: The no. of partners that have jointly created new value by integrating DOCOMO's business assets with their own assets. 15 5G Pre-Commercial Service 5G pre-commercial service available in various locations across Japan since Sept. 20 5G service experience Co-creation with partners Multi-angle viewing Remote monitoring 5G area expanding progressively High-presence live viewing Remote golf lesson Creation of various 5G services & solutions will continue going forward 16 5G Base Station Deployment Plan 5G network to be rolled out across Japan No.1 development rate of 5G infrastructure maintenance in Japan:97.02% Only DOCOMO to operate 3 spectrum bands 3.7GHz 4.5GHz 28GHz 5G engineers: 10,000 stations 10,000 Rollout in 47 prefectures 40 locations Sept. 2019 Jun. 30/2020 Jun. 30/2021 Mar. 31/2025 ◆Development rate of 5G infrastructure maintenance indicates the planned rate to be achieved by Mar. 31, 2025. 17 Termination of FOMA (3G) Service Terminate 3G service on Mar. 31, 2026 ◆Stop accepting new applications for 3G after Mar. 31, 2020 ◆Terminate service on Mar. 31, 2026 ◆Max. download speed of 1,576Mbps to be offered from winter 2019 Commercial launch in spring 2020 ◆Acceptance of new applications for FOMA Voice Plans and i-mode has been finished on Sept. 30, 2019. Acceptance of new applications for all FOMA billing plans including FOMA Data 18 Plans and Ubiquitous Plans, etc. will be finished on Mar. 31, 2020. Acceleration of Subscriber Migration Additional benefits to be offered to smartphone debutants from Nov. 1 Enriched 4G "Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support" product lineup Users switching Up to ¥20,000discount Richer variety of standard models to a 4G contract: on handset cost "Oshaberi Wari 60" When combined with "Hajimete Sumaho Wari" discount, users aged 60 and above will be entitled to free domestic voice calling for all calls under 5 minutes from¥980/monthforup to 12 months ♦"Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support" can be also applied to 3G feature phone users of other carriers. ♦The basic monthly charge above indicates the rate after applying "Minna DOCOMO Wari (3 lines or more)", two-year term contract (with automatic rollover and cancellation fee) or 19 "d CARD Oshiharai Wari." Calls longer than 5 minutes will incur separate charges. Reinforcement of Customer Touchpoints (docomo Shops) Shorten attendance time even further and offer improved support at all shops Home, etc. FY2018 docomo Shop Average: Over 2 hours Wait time ・Sales questions Attendance time ・Explanation of obligatory matters ・Initial settings ・Data transfer （Limited shops） Complete in advance via web ・Sales questions FY2019・Explanation of obligatory matters At earliest possible timing Increase no. of shops where visit reservation can be made (1,500 shops) Wait Attendance time time Cut down by approx. half Utilization of DX Attendance time Less than approx. 1 hour From Dec. 1 Supported by all shops free of charge ・Handset initial setup ・Data transfer Smartphone class 33 lectures + Programming class Mercari class 20 Reinforcement of Customer Touchpoints (Web) Further improve customers' web experience Improved chat support for Procedures change of rate plan and other web procedures ・Extended support hours to up to 24:00 Connected to Chat Support ・Provide assistance sharing the same screen with customer Screen purchaseHandset share No. of pages for ordering cut down by half Simplified steps to save time Fast and easy! User can receive optimal rate plan proposal simulated based on actual usage and directly switch to recommended plan Complete! Recommended plan: Recommended Proceed to Rate plan Gigalight ¥1,980/month change procedure switch to this plan Same day delivery （Only for Tokyo 23 wards) Smartphone delivered on the day of order (To start from Nov. 5) 21 Medium-Term Strategy "Declaration beyond": Actions Taken (1) Value & excitement to customers Declaration 1 Market leader Declaration 2 Style innovation User base of "+Message"service topped 10 million Executed a campaign offering a chance to win reward points (total of 10 million points), etc. (Announced Aug. 9) Concluded alliance with Paronym Inc. for next- generation interactive video technology Explore new viewing experience for music lives and sports viewing using "TIG" interactive video technology (Announced Sept. 6) Declaration 3 Revamped after-sales support to deliver greater peace of mind Peace of mind and comfort support Provision of "Anshin Pack Mobile" and "Anshin Pack Home" (Launched July 24) Started replacing handsets of "Mobile Device Protection Service" at shops on the same day (from Sept. 3) 22 Medium-Term Strategy "Declaration beyond": Actions Taken (2) Value co-creation with partners Declaration 4 Industry creation Declaration 5 Solution co-creation Declaration 6 Partner business expansion Launch of 5G service in Guam(FWA for enterprises) Offer affordable and high-speed 5G communication service that can substitute optical fiber circuits（Launched Oct. 29） Entered into investment and business alliance agreement with EDGEMATRIX, Inc. to commercialize "Edge AI Platform" Aim to bring edge AI technology closer to people and build an ecosystem that vitalizes AI-based solutions (Announced Aug. 29) Started offering"DOCOMO Lending Platform" to financial institutions Support provision of new loan services through credit scoring and repayment advice on app (Launched Aug. 29) ◆FWA: Abbreviation for Fixed Wireless Access, a data communication system that connects the subscriber circuit connecting the users and internet service provider with wireless access. 23 ESG Evaluations Global Continued to be adopted in prominent ESG indices Japan Continued to be adopted as constituents of all ESG indices selected by GPIF ◆GPIF is an abbreviation for Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan. GPIF announced the selection of 3 ESG indices in July 2017, and added another ESG index in September 2018. ◆The inclusion of NTT DOCOMO, INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion 24 of NTT DOCOMO, INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates. ESG Initiatives Endorsement of TCFD Recommendations Publication of "NTT DOCOMO Personal Data Charter" First telecom company in Japan Clearly presented corporate policies for data handling to declare endorsement Promotion of Smartphone and Mobile Phone Safety Classes Solution of Social Issues Cumulative no. of sessions held: Approx. 83,000 Started natural communication-enabled Cumulative no. of participants: Approx. 13 million AI guidance service "Oshaberi AnnaibanTM" (As of Sept. 30, 2019) 25 Response to Typhoons No. 15 & 19 Responded quickly to minimize impact on service Executed restoration/support activities mobilizing up to approx. 2,000 people/day Dispatch of satellite Standby of onboard-vessel Deployment of emergency mobile base stations base station, etc. microwave links Free battery charging/Wi-Fi services Disaster info for foreigners visiting Japan Provided at docomo Shops, shelters, etc. in stricken areas Delivered SMS messages to approx. 240,000 people Distributed links to disaster information in English, Chinese and Korean Typhoon No. 19"Disaster Data Unlimited Mode" will continue to be applied in November 26 in areas where Disaster Relief Act is applied DOCOMO's Disaster Preparedness Measures Minimize communication failure by implementing stepped up disaster preparedness measures Actions for strengthening emergency power supply Areas where local government offices, etc. are located as well as medium-zone base stations are furnished with uninterruptible power supply or 24-hour battery Government offices Uninterruptible power supply through engines 24-hour battery Planned future reinforcements Disaster preparedness measures leveraging AI Swift release of restoration area map to customers

More advanced area restoration through automatic antenna tilt Reliability improvement of node buildings Additional flood control measures at key node buildings (Wall reinforcement, water stops, etc.) *Areas where local government offices are located: Furnishing completed in FY2011 Medium-zone base station: Furnishing planned to be completed within FY2019 27 Share Repurchase: Progress Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market Period for share repurchase: May 7, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2019 Aggregate no. of shares repurchased: Approx. 47.71 million shares Aggregate price of shares repurchased: Approx. ¥122.8 billion Remaining share repurchase authorization: Approx. ¥177.2 billion (through Apr. 30, 2020) ◆The aggregate no. of shares repurchased described above represents the cumulative number of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of 28 Directors meeting held on Apr. 26, 2019 (as of Sept. 30, 2019). (Counted on delivery basis). FY2019 Guidance (Revised) IFRS (Billions of yen) FY2019 FY2019 Changes Initial guidance (1) Revised guidance (2) (2) －(1) Operating revenues 4,580.0 4,640.0 +60.0 Operating profit 830.0 830.0 0 Smart life business & Other businesses 160.0 160.0 0 Capital Expenditures 570.0 570.0 0 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 530.0 530.0 0 Cost efficiency improvement 130.0 130.0 0 ◆Adjusted free cash flow is calculated excluding the effects of changes in investment derived from purchases, redemption at maturity and disposals of financial instruments held for cash management purposes with original maturities of longer than three months. In association with the adoption of IFRS16 "Lease" effective Apr. 1, 2019, lease-related expense items are reclassified into "depreciation/amortization" from previously "cost of equipment sold and services, and other expenses" and "communication network charges." The figure above represents the amount excluding this impact, etc. 29 ◆The amount of cost efficiency improvement above indicates the cost reduction compared to the previous fiscal year. FY2019/1H Summary Recorded ¥540.3 billion in operating profit, making a favorable progress toward full-year guidance. New rate plans garnered over 8 million applications. Started offering "d CARD Oshiharai Wari." Launched 5G pre-commercial service, and moving forward with 5G network construction toward full-commercial launch. No. of "ｄPOINT CLUB" members grew to 72.34 million. No. of participating stores and point usage also continued to expand at a favorable pace. Operating profit from Smart life business and Other businesses was ¥94.5 billion. Adoption of smartphone payment service expanding steadily. Achieved cost efficiency improvement of ¥40.0 billion, making progress as planned toward delivery of full-year target. Repurchased shares worth approx. ¥122.8 billion. Plan to continue market purchase. 30 Always chosen to sustain connections as your robust ICT service partner 31 The new of today, the norm of tomorrow 32 Appendix 33 Principal Services, etc., Included in Each Reportable Segment Telecommunications business Mobile communications services ・LTE (Xi) services ・FOMA services (3G) ・International services ・Sales of handset/equipment for each service etc. Optical fiber broadband service and other telecommunications services ・Optical-fiber broadband services ・Satellite communications services etc. Smart life business Content/ Lifestyle services "dTV" "d hits" "d shopping" "d fashion" "d travel" "d magazine" "d photo" "d healthcare" ・DAZN for docomo NTT Plala Inc. ・Oak Lawn Marketing, Inc. ・Tower Records Japan Inc. etc. Finance/Payment services ・d CARD ・d CARD GOLD ・d CARD mini ・iD ・d Payment ・Proxy bill collection etc. Other businesses Support services for customers peace of mind ・"Mobile Device Protection Service" ・"Anshin Remote Support" etc. Enterprise solutions ・Enterprise IoT solutions ・System development/sales/maintenance services etc. 34 Definition and Calculation Methods of ARPU i. Definition of ARPU ARPU (Average monthly Revenue Per Unit): Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is used to measure average monthly operating revenues attributable to designated services on a per user basis. ARPU is calculated by dividing telecommunications services revenues (excluding certain revenues) by the number of active users of our wireless services in the relevant periods, as shown below "ARPU Calculation Method." We believe that our ARPU figures provide useful information to analyze the average usage per user and the impacts of changes in our billing arrangements. ii. ARPU Calculation Methods Aggregate ARPU = Mobile ARPU + "docomo Hikari" ARPU - Mobile ARPU : Mobile ARPU Related Revenues (basic monthly charges, voice charges, communication charges) / No. of active users "docomo Hikari" ARPU : "docomo Hikari"-related revenues (basic monthly charges, voice communication charges) / No. of active users *ARPU excluding the impact of discounts are calculated without including the amounts of discounts applied in the relevant revenues. Active Users Calculation Method Sum of No. of active users for each month ((No. of users at the end of previous month + No. of users at the end of current month) / 2) during the relevant period iv. The number of "users" used to calculate ARPU is the total number of subscriptions, excluding the subscriptions listed below: Subscriptions of communication modules services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs); and Data Plan subscriptions in the case where the customer contracting for such subscription in his/her name also has a subscription for "Xi" or "FOMA" services in his/her name. Revenues from communication module services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) , and impact on revenues from "d POINT" program, etc.,are not included in the ARPU calculation. 35 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements All forward-looking statements that are not historical facts are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and estimates based on the information available as of the filing date of this document. Some of the projected numbers in this report were derived using certain assumptions that were indispensable for making such projections in addition to historical facts. Names of companies, products, etc., contained in this presentation are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective organizations.

