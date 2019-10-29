Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT DOCOMO, INC.    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

(9437)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DOCOMO : FY2019 2Q Analyst Meeting Material - Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:32am EDT

FY2019/2Q

Results Presentation

October 29, 2019

FY2019/1H Results Highlights

IFRS

(Billions of yen)

FY2018/1H

FY2019/1H

Changes

Changes

(1)

(2)

(2) - (1)

(%)

Operating revenues

2,389.5

2,330.0

-

- 59.5

- 2.5%

Operating profit

610.5

540.3

-

- 70.3

- 11.5%

Profit attributable to shareholders of

407.1

372.4

-

- 34.7

- 8.5%

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Adjusted free cash flow

374.7

439.1

+64.4

+17.2%

Capital expenditures

255.4

218.4

- 37.0

- 14.5%

  • Consolidated financial statements in this document are unaudited.
  • Adjusted free cash flow is calculated excluding the effects of changes in investment derived from purchases, redemption at maturity and disposals of financial instruments held for cash

management purposes with original maturities of longer than three months. In association with the adoption of IFRS16 "Lease" effective Apr. 1, 2019, lease-related expense items are

1

reclassified into "depreciation/amortization" from previously "cost of equipment sold and services, and other expenses" and "communication network charges." The figure above represents the

amount excluding this impact, etc.

Results by Segment

IFRS

FY2018/1H

FY2019/1H

Changes

(1)

(2)

(2) -(1)

(Billions of yen)

Telecommunications

Operating revenues

1,960.8

1,871.1

- 89.7

business

Operating profit

524.5

445.7

- 78.8

Smart life

Operating revenues

222.4

253.2

+30.8

business

Operating profit

37.8

34.7

- 3.0

Other

Operating revenues

218.4

220.1

+1.7

businesses

Operating profit

48.2

59.8

+11.6

Smart life

Operating revenues

440.8

473.3

+32.5

business and

Other businesses

Operating profit

86.0

94.5

+8.5

  • Certain services that had been included in the smart life business were reclassified to other businesses from the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to reflect the change in its internal organizational structure effective as of July 1, 2019. In connection with this realignment, segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2018 has been restated to conform to the2presentation for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Key Factors behind Changes

in Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

610.5

Other

Mobileoperating

communicationsrevenues:

services revenues:Up 26.3 Down 37.9

Optical-fiber broadband service revenues, etc. : Up 24.6

IFRS

Excluding IFRS 16 impact:

Up 17.3

Excluding IFRS 16 impact:

Up 49.9

Selling

Selling

revenues:

expenses:

Down 72.6

Down 56.4

Other operating

expenses:

Up 15.0

540.3

Network-related

Selling revenues

expenses

and expenses:

(including optical-

Down 16.2

fiber broadband

service-related expenses):

Up 52.2

Operating revenues

Operating expenses

- 59.5

+10.7

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

Selling expenses represent the sum of cost of equipment sold and commissions to agent resellers.

3

Network-related expenses represent the sum of depreciation/amortization, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, and communication network charges.

"d POINT CLUB" Members

"d POINT CLUB" members

"d POINT CARD" registrants

(Million members)

72.34

67.63

Up 7%

38.35

27.88

Up 38%

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

"d POINT CARD" registrants indicate the no. of users who can earn and use "d POINTs" at participating stores by registering their personal information.

4

Telecommunications Business

Operational Performance (1)

Mobile telecommunications

Churn rate

service subscriptions

(Million subs)

77.05

79.20

Up 3%

0.57%

0.54%

0.46%

Handset churn rate:

0.46%

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

Handset churn rate indicates the combined churn rate for smartphones and feature phones.

5

Telecommunications Business

Operational Performance (2)

Total smartphone/

"docomo Hikari"

tablet users

optical-fiber broadband subs

(Million)

(Million subs)

39.21

41.15

6.17

Up 5%

5.33

Up 16%

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

6

New Rate Plans

No. of applications: Topped 8 million

Progressing favorably toward full-year target

"Gigaho" "Gigalight"

New rate plans represent "Gigaho," "Gigalight," "Keitai Plan," "Kids Keitai Plan" and "Data Plus."

7

No. of new rate plan applications topped 8 million on Oct. 21, 2019

Increased Rate Plan Options

Started offering "d CARD Oshiharai Wari" from

Oct. 1 to provide service from ¥1,980/month

with no cancellation fee

"d CARD Oshiharai Wari" lowers user's monthly charge to

the same rate as that of users with a two-year contract without requiring a fixed-term subscription

Perpetually waived d CARD annual membership fee

Lowered the cancellation fee for two-year contract subs from previously ¥9,500 to ¥1,000

Differential of monthly rates between subs without term contract and subs with a two-year contract lowered to ¥170

8

ARPU

(Yen)

Mobile ARPU

docomo Hikari ARPU

Impact of discounts

4,740

4,820

4,830

4,770

4,770

470

490

530

510

550

5,300

5,300

5,240

5,250

5,140

(950)

(960)

(980)

(1,010)

(950)

FY18/2Q

FY18/3Q

FY18/4Q

FY19/1Q

FY19/2Q

For an explanation of ARPU, please see the Appendix.

9

Mobile ARPU and docomo Hikari ARPU exclude the impact of discounts.

The impact of discounts include those from "Monthly Support," "docomo with" and "docomo Hikari set discount."

Cost Efficiency Improvement

(Billions of yen)

FY19/1H

FY19 (target)

1Q actual

-20.0

2Q actual

-20.0

- 40.0

-130.0

Focus areas

Marketing

Sales promotion measures, after-sales support, etc.

Network

Equipment integration, outsourcing cost, etc.

Other

R&D, information systems, etc.

The amount of cost efficiency improvement above indicates the cost reduction compared to the previous fiscal year.

10

Smart Life Business & Other Businesses:

Operating Profit

(Billions of yen)

160.0

Principal services

Smart Life business

94.5

Content/Lifestyle

86.0

Finance/Payment

Up 10％

Other businesses

Support services for

customers' peace of mind

Enterprise solutions

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

FY19 (target)

11

Finance/Payment Services

Transactions handled

(Billions of yen)

2,390.0

"d CARD" members

(Million members)

"d CARD GOLD" members

Topped 6 mil

Oct. 4

Up 31%

1,830.0

19.41

20.39

Up 28 %

d CARD

1,490.0

transactions

1,910.0

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

Up 5

4.58

Up 31d CARD GOLD

5.98

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

The amount of transactions handled includes the transactions handled with "d CARD", "iD," "d Payment" and proxy bill collection service, etc.

12

The amount of "d CARD" transactions and no. of "d CARD" members include those of "d CARD," "d CARD GOLD" and "d CARD mini."

Expansion of Smartphone Payment

"d Payment" app downloads:

Topped 10 million

Transactions processed with "d Payment"

¥121.0 billion

Locations where payment/ point services are available:

1.22 million

Introduced a

"d Payment" mini app

wallet function

planned for launch

Reservation/ order

Coupon

"d Payment" app downloads topped 10 million on Oct. 5, 2019 after its release on Apr. 25, 2018.

The total transactions processed with "d Payment" is the cumulative amount for FY2019/1H.

13

Locations where payment/point services are available represent the combined no. of locations where "d POINT," "iD" and "d Payment" services can be used.

"d POINT"

"d POINTs" used

(Billion points)

94.3

79.4

Up 19

Up 50

Points used at

partners'

stores, etc.

35.6

53.6

FY18/1H

FY19/1H

"d POINT" partners

582

322

1.8-fold

FY18/1HFY19/1H

"d POINT" partners represent the total no. of brands/sites where users can earn or use "d POINTs."

14

.

Expansion of

partners

No. of +d partners topped 1,000

Expansion of

Expansion of

1,028

"d POINT" participating stores

"d Payment" partners

644

Development of AI-based

Started verification trial of remote golf

recommendation feature for karaoke

lessons provided by PGA Golf Academy

FY18/1HFY19/1H

No. of "+d" partners: The no. of partners that have jointly created new value by integrating DOCOMO's business assets with their own assets.

15

5G Pre-Commercial Service

5G pre-commercial service available in various

locations across Japan since Sept. 20

5G service experience

Co-creation with partners

Multi-angle viewing

Remote monitoring

5G area expanding progressively

High-presence live viewing

Remote golf lesson

Creation of various 5G services & solutions will continue going forward

16

5G Base Station Deployment Plan

5G network to be rolled out across Japan

No.1 development rate of 5G infrastructure maintenance in Japan:97.02%

Only DOCOMO to operate 3 spectrum bands

3.7GHz

4.5GHz

28GHz

5G engineers:

10,000 stations

10,000

Rollout in

47 prefectures

40 locations

Sept. 2019

Jun. 30/2020

Jun. 30/2021

Mar. 31/2025

Development rate of 5G infrastructure maintenance indicates the planned rate to be achieved by Mar. 31, 2025.

17

Termination of FOMA (3G) Service

Terminate 3G service on Mar. 31, 2026

Stop accepting new applications for 3G

after Mar. 31, 2020

Terminate service on Mar. 31, 2026

Max. download speed of 1,576Mbps to be offered from winter 2019

Commercial launch in spring 2020

Acceptance of new applications for FOMA Voice Plans and i-mode has been finished on Sept. 30, 2019. Acceptance of new applications for all FOMA billing plans including FOMA Data

18

Plans and Ubiquitous Plans, etc. will be finished on Mar. 31, 2020.

Acceleration of Subscriber Migration

Additional benefits to be offered to smartphone debutants from Nov. 1

Enriched 4G

"Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support"

product lineup

Users switching

Up to ¥20,000discount

Richer variety of standard models

to a 4G contract:

on handset cost

"Oshaberi Wari 60"

When combined with "Hajimete Sumaho Wari" discount, users aged 60 and above will be entitled to free domestic voice calling for all calls under 5 minutes

from¥980/monthforup to 12 months

"Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support" can be also applied to 3G feature phone users of other carriers.

The basic monthly charge above indicates the rate after applying "Minna DOCOMO Wari (3 lines or more)", two-year term contract (with automatic rollover and cancellation fee) or

19

"d CARD Oshiharai Wari." Calls longer than 5 minutes will incur separate charges.

Reinforcement of Customer Touchpoints

(docomo Shops)

Shorten attendance time even further and offer improved support at all shops

Home, etc.

FY2018

docomo Shop

Average: Over 2 hours

Wait time

Sales questions

Attendance time

Explanation of

obligatory matters

Initial settings Data transfer Limited shops

Complete in

advance via web

Sales questions

FY2019Explanation of obligatory matters

At earliest

possible timing

Increase no. of shops where

visit reservation can be made (1,500 shops)

Wait

Attendance time

time

Cut down by approx. half

Utilization of DX

Attendance

time

Less than approx. 1 hour

From Dec. 1

Supported by all shops free of charge

Handset initial setup Data transfer

Smartphone class

33 lectures

+

Programming class Mercari class

20

Reinforcement of Customer Touchpoints

(Web)

Further improve customers' web experience

Improved chat support for

Procedures

change of rate plan and

other web procedures

Extended support hours to

up to 24:00

Connected

to Chat

Support

Provide assistance sharing the

same screen with customer

Screen

purchaseHandset

share

No. of pages for ordering cut down by half

Simplified steps to save time

Fast and easy!

User can receive optimal rate plan proposal simulated based on actual usage and directly switch to recommended plan

Complete!

Recommended plan:

Recommended

Proceed to

Rate plan

Gigalight ¥1,980/month

change procedure

switch to this plan

Same day delivery

Only for Tokyo 23 wards)

Smartphone delivered on the day of order

(To start from Nov. 5)

21

Medium-Term Strategy

"Declaration beyond": Actions Taken (1)

Value & excitement to customers

Declaration 1

Market leader

Declaration 2

Style

innovation

User base of "+Message"service topped 10 million

Executed a campaign offering a chance to win reward points (total of 10 million points), etc. (Announced Aug. 9)

Concluded alliance with Paronym Inc. for next- generation interactive video technology

Explore new viewing experience for music lives and sports viewing using "TIG" interactive video technology (Announced Sept. 6)

Declaration 3

Revamped after-sales support to deliver greater

peace of mind

Peace of mind

and comfort

support

Provision of "Anshin Pack Mobile" and "Anshin Pack Home" (Launched July 24)

Started replacing handsets of "Mobile Device Protection Service" at shops on the same day (from Sept. 3)

22

Medium-Term Strategy "Declaration beyond": Actions Taken (2)

Value co-creation with partners

Declaration 4

Industry creation

Declaration 5

Solution

co-creation

Declaration 6

Partner business

expansion

Launch of 5G service in Guam(FWA for enterprises)

Offer affordable and high-speed 5G communication service that can substitute optical fiber circuitsLaunched Oct. 29

Entered into investment and business alliance agreement with EDGEMATRIX, Inc. to commercialize "Edge AI Platform"

Aim to bring edge AI technology closer to people and build an ecosystem that vitalizes AI-based solutions (Announced Aug. 29)

Started offering"DOCOMO Lending Platform" to financial institutions

Support provision of new loan services through credit scoring and repayment advice on app (Launched Aug. 29)

FWA: Abbreviation for Fixed Wireless Access, a data communication system that connects the subscriber circuit connecting the users and internet service provider with wireless access.

23

ESG Evaluations

Global

Continued to be adopted in prominent ESG indices

Japan

Continued to be adopted as constituents of

all ESG indices selected by GPIF

GPIF is an abbreviation for Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan. GPIF announced the selection of 3 ESG indices in July 2017, and added another ESG index in September 2018.

The inclusion of NTT DOCOMO, INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion

24

of NTT DOCOMO, INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI

or its affiliates.

ESG Initiatives

Endorsement of TCFD Recommendations

Publication of "NTT DOCOMO Personal Data Charter"

First telecom company in Japan

Clearly presented corporate policies for data handling

to declare endorsement

Promotion of Smartphone and Mobile Phone Safety Classes

Solution of Social Issues

Cumulative no. of sessions held: Approx. 83,000

Started natural communication-enabled

Cumulative no. of participants: Approx. 13 million

AI guidance service "Oshaberi AnnaibanTM"

(As of Sept. 30, 2019)

25

Response to Typhoons No. 15 & 19

Responded quickly to minimize impact on service

Executed restoration/support activities mobilizing up to approx. 2,000 people/day

Dispatch of satellite

Standby of onboard-vessel

Deployment of emergency

mobile base stations

base station, etc.

microwave links

Free battery charging/Wi-Fi services

Disaster info for foreigners visiting Japan

Provided at docomo Shops, shelters, etc. in stricken areas

Delivered SMS messages to approx. 240,000 people

Distributed links to disaster information in English, Chinese and Korean

Typhoon No. 19"Disaster Data Unlimited Mode" will continue to be applied in November

26

in areas where Disaster Relief Act is applied

DOCOMO's Disaster Preparedness Measures

Minimize communication failure by implementing

stepped up disaster preparedness measures

Actions for strengthening emergency power supply

Areas where local government offices, etc. are located as well as medium-zone base stations are furnished with uninterruptible power supply or 24-hour battery

Government offices

Uninterruptible power supply through engines

24-hour battery

Planned future reinforcements

Disaster preparedness measures leveraging AI

  • Swift release of restoration area map to customers
  • More advanced area restoration through automatic antenna tilt

Reliability improvement of node buildings

  • Additional flood control measures

at key node buildings

(Wall reinforcement, water stops, etc.)

*Areas where local government offices are located: Furnishing completed in FY2011

Medium-zone base station: Furnishing planned to be completed within FY2019

27

Share Repurchase: Progress

Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

Period for share repurchase: May 7, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2019

Aggregate no. of shares repurchased: Approx. 47.71 million shares

Aggregate price of shares repurchased: Approx. ¥122.8 billion

Remaining share repurchase authorization: Approx. ¥177.2 billion

(through Apr. 30, 2020)

The aggregate no. of shares repurchased described above represents the cumulative number of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of

28

Directors meeting held on Apr. 26, 2019 (as of Sept. 30, 2019). (Counted on delivery basis).

FY2019 Guidance (Revised)

IFRS

(Billions of yen)

FY2019

FY2019

Changes

Initial guidance (1)

Revised guidance (2)

(2) (1)

Operating revenues

4,580.0

4,640.0

+60.0

Operating profit

830.0

830.0

0

Smart life business & Other businesses

160.0

160.0

0

Capital Expenditures

570.0

570.0

0

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

530.0

530.0

0

Cost efficiency improvement

130.0

130.0

0

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated excluding the effects of changes in investment derived from purchases, redemption at maturity and disposals of financial instruments held for cash

management purposes with original maturities of longer than three months. In association with the adoption of IFRS16 "Lease" effective Apr. 1, 2019, lease-related expense items are

reclassified into "depreciation/amortization" from previously "cost of equipment sold and services, and other expenses" and "communication network charges." The figure above represents the

amount excluding this impact, etc.

29

The amount of cost efficiency improvement above indicates the cost reduction compared to the previous fiscal year.

FY2019/1H Summary

Recorded ¥540.3 billion in operating profit, making a favorable progress toward full-year guidance.

New rate plans garnered over 8 million applications. Started offering

"d CARD Oshiharai Wari."

Launched 5G pre-commercial service, and moving forward with 5G network construction toward full-commercial launch.

No. of "POINT CLUB" members grew to 72.34 million. No. of participating stores and point usage also continued to expand at a favorable pace.

Operating profit from Smart life business and Other businesses was ¥94.5 billion. Adoption of smartphone payment service expanding steadily.

Achieved cost efficiency improvement of ¥40.0 billion, making progress as planned toward delivery of full-year target.

Repurchased shares worth approx. ¥122.8 billion. Plan to continue market purchase.

30

Always chosen

to sustain connections

as your robust ICT service partner

31

The new of today, the norm of tomorrow

32

Appendix

33

Principal Services, etc., Included in

Each Reportable Segment

Telecommunications business

Mobile communications services

LTE (Xi) services FOMA services (3G) International services Sales of handset/equipment for each service etc.

Optical fiber broadband service and other telecommunications services

Optical-fiber broadband

services

Satellite communications services

etc.

Smart life business

Content/ Lifestyle services

  • "dTV" "d hits" "d shopping" "d fashion" "d travel" "d magazine" "d photo" "d healthcare"

DAZN for docomo NTT Plala Inc. Oak Lawn Marketing, Inc. Tower Records Japan Inc. etc.

Finance/Payment services

d CARD d CARD GOLD d CARD mini iD d Payment Proxy bill collection etc.

Other businesses

Support services for customers peace of mind

"Mobile Device Protection Service" "Anshin Remote Support" etc.

Enterprise solutions

Enterprise IoT solutions

System development/sales/maintenance services

etc.

34

Definition and Calculation Methods

of ARPU

i. Definition of ARPU

ARPU (Average monthly Revenue Per Unit):

Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is used to measure average monthly operating revenues attributable to designated services on a per user basis. ARPU is calculated by dividing telecommunications services revenues (excluding certain revenues) by the number of active users of our wireless services in the relevant periods, as shown below "ARPU Calculation Method." We believe that our ARPU figures provide useful information to analyze the average usage per user and the impacts of changes in our billing arrangements.

ii. ARPU Calculation Methods

Aggregate ARPU = Mobile ARPU + "docomo Hikari" ARPU

- Mobile ARPU

: Mobile ARPU Related Revenues (basic monthly charges, voice charges, communication charges) / No. of active users

    • "docomo Hikari" ARPU : "docomoHikari"-related revenues (basic monthly charges, voice communication charges) / No. of active users *ARPU excluding the impact of discounts are calculated without including the amounts of discounts applied in the relevant revenues.
  2. Active Users Calculation Method

Sum of No. of active users for each month ((No. of users at the end of previous month + No. of users at the end of current month) / 2) during the relevant period

iv.

  1. The number of "users" used to calculate ARPU is the total number of subscriptions, excluding the subscriptions listed below:
  1. Subscriptions of communication modules services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs); and
  2. Data Plan subscriptions in the case where the customer contracting for such subscription in his/her name also has a subscription for "Xi" or "FOMA" services in his/her name.
  1. Revenues from communication module services, "Phone Number Storage," "Mail Address Storage," "docomo Business Transceiver" and wholesale telecommunications services and interconnecting telecommunications facilities that are provided to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) , and impact on revenues from "d POINT" program, etc.,are not included in the ARPU calculation.

35

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All forward-looking statements that are not historical facts are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and estimates based on the information available as of the filing date of this document. Some of the projected numbers in this report were derived using certain assumptions that were indispensable for making such projections in addition to historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or suggested by any forward-looking statement. With regard to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, please see our latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Reports.

Names of companies, products, etc., contained in this presentation are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective organizations.

36

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO, INC.
07:33aNTT DOCOMO : to discontinue decades-old i-mode internet service in 2026
AQ
07:32aNTT DOCOMO : FY2019 2Q Analyst Meeting Material - Results Presentation
PU
10/12NTT DOCOMO'S MOBILE NETWORK DOWN TEM : 00 p.m. October 12, 2019)
PU
10/07NTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
10/04NTT DOCOMO : Hanoi Univ., Asia Human Training Development Organization, Tenpo Ry..
PU
10/02NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO invests in Tata Capital Growth Fund II LP targeting growth-s..
PU
09/30NTT Com's Enterprise Cloud To Provide Wasabi Hot Cloud Object Storage for Mas..
AQ
09/30NTT DOCOMO : (Topics) DOCOMO Achieves World's First 5G Communication Between Hig..
PU
09/27NTT DOCOMO INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22NTT DOCOMO'S MOBILE NETWORK DOWN TEM : 00 a.m. September 23, 2019)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 615 B
EBIT 2020 856 B
Net income 2020 589 B
Finance 2020 514 B
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 9 376 B
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 746,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 833,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Osamu Hirokado Chief Financial Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO, INC.16.97%86 024
AT&T34.86%281 246
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-12.89%169 374
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-42.96%75 916
T-MOBILE US29.52%70 399
KDDI CORPORATION13.16%63 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group