NTT DOCOMO : FY2019 Analyst Meeting Material (Transcript Attached)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields In the first section I will present the results highlights for FY2019, which will be followed by an explanation on the principal actions planned for FY2020 in the second section. The highlights of FY2019 results are summarized here. Operating revenues decreased by 189.6 billion yen year‐on‐year to 4,651.3 billion yen and operating profit dropped by 159.0 billion yen to 854.7 billion yen. Net profit attributable to shareholders of NTT DOCOMO, INC. recorded a decrease of 72.1 billion yen to 591.5 billion yen. Adjusted free cash flow, on the other hand, grew by 179.2 billion yen to 798.6 billion yen owing to the sale of Sumitomo Mitsui Card shares and other factors. Although we recorded a decline in both revenues and profit as a result of the implementation of the new rate plans, "Gigaho", "Gigalight" and other customer return measures, operating profit came in higher than our full‐year guidance of 830 billion yen. Here are the results by segment. In "Telecommunications business," operating revenues and profit decreased by 290.1 billion yen and 159.8 billion yen, respectively, over the previous fiscal year. For "Smart life business" and "Other businesses" combined, operating revenues and operating profit recorded a year‐on‐year increase of 108.2 billion yen and 0.8 billion yen, respectively. In "Smart life business," despite the increase in operating revenues of 95.5 billion yen due to the consolidation of NTT Plala, Inc. and other factors, operating profit dropped by 36.7 billion yen as a result of our aggressive promotion of "d Payment" and video services, etc. This slide explains the key factors behind the year‐on‐year changes in operating profit. Operating revenues posted a decrease of 189.6 billion yen due mainly to: A decrease in mobile communications services revenues of 86.6 billion yen caused by the expanded impact of the customer return measures;

An increase of optical fiber broadband services revenues of 50.2 billion yen;

An increase in other operating revenues of 83.0 billion yen as a result of NTT Plala's inclusion as a consolidated subsidiary and other factors; and

A drop in selling revenues of 236.2 billion yen owing to a reduction in the number of wholesale handsets sold, etc. Operating expenses recorded a decrease of 30.6 billion yen due mainly to a decline in cost of equipment sold, which more than offset the expense growth in Smart life business caused by the aggressive sales promotion of certain services. Consequently, operating profit dropped by 159.0 billion yen from the previous fiscal year to 854.7 billion yen. About "d POINT CLUB" membership. The total number of "d POINT CLUB" members surpassed the 75‐ million mark and reached 75.09 million as of March 31, up 7% from the number a year ago. Among them, the total number of "d POINT CARD registrants" (i.e., the number of users who can earn and use points at participating stores) grew to 43.26 million, recording an increase of 28% in the last 12 months. As for the operational performance of telecommunications business, the total number of mobile telecommunications service subscriptions topped 80 million and reached 80.33 million as of March 31, up 2% year‐on‐year. Churn rate excluding MVNO subscriptions was 0.54%. Despite the increasing harshness in the competitive environment, we successfully maintained the handset churn rate at a low level of 0.44% through various measures including those aimed at facilitating subscribers' migration to the new rate plans and smartphones. The total number of smartphone and tablet users increased by 4% from the level a year ago to 42.04 million. We will continue our efforts to accelerate subscriber migration from feature phones to smartphones through the "Hajimete Sumaho Kounyu Support" program for first‐time smartphone users and various other measures. The total number of "docomo Hikari" subscriptions increased by 13% year‐on‐year to 6.49 million as of March 31. The new rate plans continue to enjoy great reviews and their total number of applications reached 16.51 million as of March 31, and continued to grow to exceed 17 million on April 17. The number of applications as of March 31 was slightly short of our annual target of 17 million, but still very close. To solidify our customer base even further, we will continue to aggressively pursue users' migration to the new rate plans. Regarding our ARPU performance, the FY2019/4Q aggregate ARPU (including the impact of discounts) was 4,760 yen. Despite the steady increase in "docomo Hikari" subscriptions, the aggregate ARPU dropped by 10 yen year‐on‐year due primarily to the expanded impact from the new rate plans and other customer return measures. This slide provides a comparison of the effective network speeds with other mobile carriers, which is based on the data measured and announced by each carrier in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. As you can see, we delivered the fastest speed in Japan for both downloads and uploads for two consecutive years. We will continue our endeavors to construct a comfortable network environment for our customers. About our cost efficiency improvement. We achieved cost efficiency improvement of 56 billion yen in the three‐ month period of FY2019/4Q and a total of 130 billion yen for the full year of FY2019, delivering on our annual target. We will continue to address cost efficiency improvement in FY2020 as well. Operating profit from Smart life business and Other businesses for FY2019, as I mentioned earlier, fell short of our initial guidance of 160 billion yen due to the aggressive sales promotion of "d Payment" and video services, etc. The contribution from each category to the operating profit of 148.1 billion yen was as follows: Content/lifestyle (e.g., dTV, DAZN for docomo, etc.) accounted for approximately 15%;

Finance/payment (e.g., d CARD, d Payment, etc.) approximately 5%;

Support services for customers' peace of mind (e.g., Mobile Device Protection Service, etc.) approximately 60%; and

Others (e.g., enterprise solutions, etc.) approximately 20%. About our finance/payment services The total transactions processed with our finance/payment services grew by 1,410 billion yen year‐on‐year to 5,320 billion yen, of which the transactions handled with "d CARD" accounted for 4,150 billion yen, recording an increase of 1,010 billion yen year‐on‐year. The amount recorded a significant increase to over 5 trillion yen due to the effects of various campaigns that we executed throughout the year as well as the government's point reward program for cashless payments launched in October 2019. The total "d CARD" members grew by 14% from the number a year ago to 12.97 million. The number of "d CARD GOLD" members, in particular, continued to increase, reaching 6.85 million as of March 31, up 30% from a year earlier. Some comments on "d Payment" service. The total transactions processed with "d Payment" expanded remarkably to 399.0 billion yen, which represented a 3.2‐fold increase over the previous fiscal year. The total number of "d Payment" users exceeded the 25‐million mark and reached 25.26 million as of March 31, double the number a year ago, as a result of the various "d POINT" reward campaigns we executed throughout the year with the aim of expanding its user base. The stores participating in the "d Payment" program has also expanded at a favorable pace, with the addition of "UNIQLO" stores and "Yoshinoya" restaurants to its network. The number of locations where our payment and point services can be used grew by 63% year‐on‐year to 1.71 million. We will continue to strive for the proliferation and expansion of cashless payments by further increasing the number of stores that support "d Payment" and enriching our service offerings. Here are some updates on the "d POINT" program. With the total "d POINTs" used growing by 23% year‐on‐year to approximately 200 billion points, we believe "d POINT" has now become one of the largest point programs in Japan. As a result of our continuous efforts to expand the number of stores participating in the program, the points used at partners' stores grew to 121.1 billion points, or roughly 60% of the total 200 billion points. Meanwhile, the number of "d POINT" partners increased by 1.8‐fold over the last twelve months to 752 and continues to grow at a favorable pace. This slide shows the expansion of "+d" value co‐creation program. The number of partners reached 1,250, approximately 1.5‐fold the number a year ago, and continues to show a steady increase. Working together with our partners, we will continue to drive the value co‐creation activities under the "+d" program. Next, I will give you an update on the progress of the execution of our Medium‐Term strategy 2020 "Declaration beyond." With respect to the initiatives to deliver "value and excitement to customers"; For Declaration 1, the most significant development was the launch of "5G commercial service." Under Declaration 2, we concluded a "Top Partner" agreement with T. LEAGUE, Japan's premier table tennis league. As part of our actions under Declaration 3, we stepped up the "disaster preparedness" of docomo Shops through the installation of photovoltaic power generation systems and deployment of anti‐ inundation sand bags at the shops. For "value co‐creation with partners," we have taken the following steps: Under Declaration 4, we started the operation and provision of "docomo Open Innovation Cloud". For Declaration 5, we created a wide variety of 5G‐enabled solutions in cooperation with partners. And in relation to Declaration 6, we started collaboration with Cisco for a cloud‐based telephone system. Other than what I just explained, many other initiatives are currently underway. We will further accelerate our undertakings to deliver on "Declaration beyond" and realize a richer future. The table above summarizes the actions undertaken in FY2019 for the delivery of "Declaration beyond." We have steadily executed various initiatives under Declarations 1 through 6, including measures aimed at further enhancing our customer touchpoints and the launch of 5G service. This is about our ESG evaluations. In the "Nikkei Smart Work Management Survey," we were awarded the highest 5‐star rating for three years in a row. We also won the "Technology Utilization Award" in the Nikkei Smart Work Grand Prize 2020. Furthermore, in recognition of our undertakings for workstyle reform and other activities, we were certified as a "White 500" company in the 2020 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Recognition Program for the fourth straight year. We were also awarded the "Gold" rating for the fourth straight year in the PRIDE Index, which assesses the LGBT‐related initiatives in the workplace. The slide here shows outcome of our share repurchase program. We completed the repurchase of 106.6 million shares spending 300 billion yen. All the shares repurchased were cancelled on April 2. We will continue to drive business management considering capital efficiency. The progress of attainment of our medium‐term operational indicators, which were announced in October 2018 in conjunction with the FY2018/1H results, is presented in this slide. We are making a steadfast progress toward the achievement of targets. And here is a summary of our FY2019 results and actions. Moving on to the second section, I will now explain the principal actions planned for FY2020. We positioned FY2020 as the "start year for growth in a new era." The new era represents the 2020s. We will tackle the three key actions listed in this slide while also pursuing structural reform that will underpin these initiatives. I will explain the details pertaining to the three key actions and the structural reform using the following slides. The first is "further reinforcement of customer base." In addition to refining customer's experience at the shopfront and online, we will enhance the attractiveness of our member program by further expanding the network of shops that can be accessed by customers in their everyday activities, taking advantage of our collaboration with RECRUIT and Mercari, etc. The second is "full‐scale execution of a business foundation centered on our membership base". We will strive to build strong customer touchpoints leveraging the apps and media used by customers on a daily basis, and make optimal approach to customers through digital marketing. Through these undertakings, we will endeavor to garner usage of our and our partners' services and lead it to an expansion of our solutions business. The third is "new value creation for the 5G era." We will accelerate the creation of new solutions in cooperation with partners. I will cover the details concerning 5G service later in the presentation. And we will also address "structural reform" that will underpin all these activities. We will improve the efficiency of every process of our operations through DX. The resources freed up by the transition to a new workstyle will be reallocated to growth areas. Through these initiatives, we will make a new start toward our sustained growth in the 2020s. On March 25, we launched 5G service on a fully commercialized basis. The spread of COVID‐19 infections is expected to bring about a major change to our social and industrial structure. We will properly accept such changes and push forward the creation of new value and solution of social issues leveraging 5G. Below are the planned actions for the future: For the network, we will start the deployment of millimeter waves and proactively promote O‐RAN to realize an open and intelligent radio network. With respect to devices, we will enrich our product lineup by adding more variety to not only the flagship models but also the standard handsets in an effort to accelerate the adoption of 5G. In the area of services, we already started offering seven new services. We will deliver new forms of experience and sensory services with 5G, including the "Shintaikan Live" service and multi‐angle viewing for sports, while also making contribution to tackling COVID‐19. As for solutions, we will strive to play a role amid the change in social structure which is expected to become increasingly remote‐work oriented, by enabling remote diagnosis in medical care and remote learning support in education and expanding online operations in manufacturing, etc., capitalizing on 5G's unique properties. As for the number of 5G subscriptions, we will aim to acquire some 2.5 million subscribers within FY2020, and further expand the number to around 20 million before the end of FY2023. We will aggressively rollout 5G coverage, deploying the service in 500 cities (including all government‐designated cities) within March 2021 with the aim of completing the rollout of 20,000 base stations in one year after that, i.e., before the end of March 2022. The table here summarizes our response to COVID‐19. As the situation changes every moment, we are striving to ensure stable telecommunications services to fulfill our social responsibility as a telecommunications service provider. As you can see, we have implemented various measures in response to the spread of the new coronavisrus infectious disease. The concrete measures include: Extension of payment due for mobile phone charges, etc.

Re‐grant of expired "d POINTs" To secure the communications environment for students' learning in remote classes, etc., we launched a support program for customers aged 25 and younger, and announced today the extension of this program till June 30. We have also started a free‐of‐charge 24‐hour health consultation through a chat‐based service that provides users with access to medical doctors to consult health‐related concerns through "d Healthcare" app. Anyone holding a "d Account" can use this service. For enterprise clients, we provide support services to encourage a smooth transition to telework environments. Furthermore, we have been providing analysis of demographic changes in principal areas before and after the declaration of state of emergency using "Mobile Spatial Statistics," making positive contribution to raise people's awareness about the voluntary restraint from going out. We have been limiting customer acceptance at our nationwide docomo Shops and call centers, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We encourage customers to use the web channel instead to avoid the spread of infections. We are communicating this message via TV commercials and other media. COVID‐19 is expected to affect our business on many fronts. The impacts that we currently foresee are summarized here, which include, but may not be limited only to, the following: In relation to mobile traffic, a significant decrease in international roaming traffic due to a reduction in the number of outbound and inbound travelers. A drop in the sales of handsets and services resulting from a decline in the number of shop visitors. A slight increase/decrease or a decrease in some elements of Smart life business. A decrease in capital expenditures due to a delay in the supply of network equipment. Because of the COVID‐19 impact that I just explained, it is difficult to make a reasonable estimate on our financial performance. We therefore decided not to provide any guidance on for FY2020 at this juncture. We will promptly announce the FY2020 guidance once it becomes possible to perform a reasonable estimate after carefully assessing the financial impact from COVID‐19. Meanwhile, we plan to keep the annual cash dividend per share for FY2020 unchanged from the previous fiscal year at 120 yen. The COVID‐19 pandemic poses a major challenge for the world, Japan and our Company. We are determined to overcome this adversity uniting the forces of the entire Company. We will strive to ensure stable operations of our telecommunications services-our primary mission as a telecommunications carrier. We believe there are roles and functions that we can uniquely perform. We are committed to preventing the spread of COVID‐19 infections, adapting to the changes in social structure which is increasingly making a transition to a remote workstyle, thereby driving new value creation and solution of social issues. Attachments Original document

