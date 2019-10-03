Log in
NTT DOCOMO : Hanoi Univ., Asia Human Training Development Organization, Tenpo Ryutsuu Net and NTT DOCOMO Helping Skilled Workers in Vietnam Prepare for Japan

10/03/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

October 4, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 4, 2019 --- Hanoi University, the Asia Human Training Development Organization (AHTDO), Tenpo Ryutsuu Net, Inc. and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they have launched a collaborative project in Vietnam to provide people with integrated support aimed at helping them qualify for specified skilled-worker visas for Japan's food-service industry. The support programs include Japanese language education involving an AI-based conversational training app as well as job matching.

The overall goal is to nurture Vietnamese personnel with functional conversational skills to begin working immediately in Japan's food-service industry. The project also is helping skilled Vietnamese workers to find employment in Japan.

In this project, Vietnamese trainees use the Japanese Language Training AI (JLT-AI) app on a trial basis supplied by DOCOMO. The app has been enhanced with tailored content from Tenpo Ryutsuu Net, a recruiting company specialized in Japan's food-service industry. The app tests and corrects pronunciation, suggests natural wording and generates Japanese sentences from Vietnamese or English. Real-life work scenarios are used to test and grade conversational skills. Scoring on tests will help to quantify conversation and pronunciation skill levels required for actual work, and will provide employers with a better understanding of each applicant's proficiency level.

Concurrently, Hanoi University will begin offering Japanese language classes using JLT-AI and will also recruit participants to join the program. These activities will be supported by AHTDO, which has rich experience in developing educational programs in Vietnam. Going forward, the overall project is expected to be expanded to include other educational institutions.

Japan's labor market is forecast to encounter a labor shortage of 6.64 million people by 2030, according to a study by Persol Research and Consulting. Although foreign workers will help to alleviate the problem, developing workers with acceptable Japanese-speaking skills will be a major challenge. At present, Japanese language teachers in Vietnam are in short supply.

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:06:02 UTC
