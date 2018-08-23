NTT DOCOMO : Named a Tournament Supplier of Rugby World Cup 2019 TM

Log in
08/23/2018 | 09:07am CEST

August 23, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 23, 2018 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to serve as a Tournament Supplier (Telecommunication category) of Rugby World Cup 2019 (RWC 2019), which will be held in Japan from September 20 to November 2, 2019.

RWC, one of the world's most popular sporting events, is held every four years and runs more than two months. RWC 2019, the ninth edition of the event, will mark the tournament's first appearance in Asia.

DOCOMO is delighted to be a tournament sponsor of the historic RWC 2019.

'World Rugby is delighted to be welcoming NTT DOCOMO to the Rugby World Cup commercial program family for the first time as a tournament supplier,' said World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont.

'Rugby World Cup is the world in union and we look forward to partnering with NTT DOCOMO to bring the whole of Japan and over 400,000 international visitors together in celebration of the host nation, friendship and rugby. With a network of 76 million subscribers and an excellence in mobile technology solutions, NTT DOCOMO is the perfect partner in that regard.'

'It will be an honor for DOCOMO to participate as a Tournament Supplier in Asia's first-ever Rugby World Cup,' said Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, President and CEO of NTT DOCOMO. 'Through our corporate rugby team, NTT DOCOMO Red Hurricanes, DOCOMO has been active in supporting the popularization of rugby as well as the promotion of regional sports. In sponsoring Rugby World Cup 2019, we hope to enhance the value and excitement of watching sports supported by DOCOMO's highly advanced, world-class mobile communication technologies.'

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.



About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 76 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 831 B
EBIT 2019 982 B
Net income 2019 706 B
Finance 2019 561 B
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 14,34
P/E ratio 2020 13,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 10 602 B
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC3.81%96 560
AT&T-14.09%242 551
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.57%192 895
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP7.92%97 859
KDDI CORP2.06%67 701
VODAFONE GROUP-25.23%61 225
