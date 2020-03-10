NTT DOCOMO : Notice Concerning Outcome and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

March 10, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2020 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announces the status of the Company's repurchase of its own shares conducted based on Article 156 (1) of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.

This concludes the company's repurchase of its own shares based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019.

Class of shares: Common stock Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 11,882,000 shares Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 35,218,770,433 yen Period for share repurchase: From March 1, 2020 to March 11, 2020 (delivery date basis) Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019: Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 128,300,000 shares

(Equivalent to 3.85% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 300,000,000,000 yen Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to April 30, 2020

