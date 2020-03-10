NTT DOCOMO : Notice Concerning Outcome and Conclusion of Share Repurchase
03/10/2020 | 04:44am EDT
March 10, 2020
TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2020 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announces the status of the Company's repurchase of its own shares conducted based on Article 156 (1) of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.
This concludes the company's repurchase of its own shares based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019.
Class of shares: Common stock
Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 11,882,000 shares
Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 35,218,770,433 yen
Period for share repurchase: From March 1, 2020 to March 11, 2020 (delivery date basis)
Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Note 1)
Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019:
Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 128,300,000 shares
(Equivalent to 3.85% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))
Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 300,000,000,000 yen
Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to April 30, 2020
(Note 2)
Aggregate number and aggregate price of shares repurchased as of March 11, 2020 (delivery date basis) based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on April 26, 2019:
Class of shares: Common stock
Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 106,601,600 shares
Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 299,999,760,030 yen