Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT DOCOMO, INC.    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

(9437)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DOCOMO's Mobile Network Down Temporarily due to Typhoon Hagibis(4:00 p.m. October 12, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 06:56am EDT

Oct. 12, 2019

NTT DOCOMO announces herewith that its mobile services are temporarily unavailable, or operating on a limited basis, in certain areas of Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis The company is working urgently to restore normal services as soon as possible and will continue to issue updated reports as the status evolves.

1. Affected Service Area
(Service affected in parts of the area mentioned below)
Shizuoka Prefecture:Shimoda City, Kamo County Minamiizu Town, Haibara County Kawanehon Town

2. Cause(s) of Service Failure
Interruption of electric power etc.

3. '00000JAPAN'(Five Zero Japan) Free Wi-Fi Access Spots

This no-cost, carrier-free emergency Wi-Fi service will be available in Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture, Shizuoka Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Nagano Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture at most access spots that are functioning and have electrical power supply. The service was activated at 10:00pm on Friday, October 12, 2019 . It is offered as a public service at DOCOMO and other mobile carrier outlets, transport stations/terminals (rail, bus, etc.), shops (convenience stores, supermarkets, malls, etc.), retail food (restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food, etc.), hotels, office buildings, public facilities and gathering places, post offices, hospitals and more.

To use the service, open your phone's list of available Wi-Fi networks and select 00000JAPAN. To find DOCOMO Wi-Fi spots where 00000JAPAN is available, please visit (in Japanese):http://dwifi.mapion.co.jp/b/docomo_wifi/

Note: 00000JAPAN is a completely free and open service (does not require a password), so users should beware of malicious sites that may use this name on an unauthorized basis and ask for credit card numbers or other types of personal data.

NTT DOCOMO apologizes to customers for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciates everyone's understanding as the company works to restore service as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 10:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO, INC.
06:56aNTT DOCOMO'S MOBILE NETWORK DOWN TEM : 00 p.m. October 12, 2019)
PU
10/07NTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
10/03NTT DOCOMO : Hanoi Univ., Asia Human Training Development Organization, Tenpo Ry..
PU
10/02NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO invests in Tata Capital Growth Fund II LP targeting growth-s..
PU
09/30NTT Com's Enterprise Cloud To Provide Wasabi Hot Cloud Object Storage for Mas..
AQ
09/30NTT DOCOMO : (Topics) DOCOMO Achieves World's First 5G Communication Between Hig..
PU
09/27NTT DOCOMO INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22NTT DOCOMO'S MOBILE NETWORK DOWN TEM : 00 a.m. September 23, 2019)
PU
09/18NTT DOCOMO : KDDI Joins Merpay, LINE Pay, and NTT DOCOMO's Merchant Alliance "Mo..
AQ
09/18NTT DOCOMO : (Topics) KDDI Joins Merpay, LINE Pay, and NTT DOCOMO's Merchant All..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 615 B
EBIT 2020 856 B
Net income 2020 589 B
Finance 2020 514 B
Yield 2020 4,16%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 2,03x
Capitalization 9 497 B
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 717,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 870,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Osamu Hirokado Chief Financial Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO, INC.18.47%87 488
AT&T31.67%274 597
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.61%173 849
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-40.67%79 279
T-MOBILE US25.03%67 955
KDDI CORPORATION14.30%63 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group