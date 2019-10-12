NTT DOCOMO's Mobile Network Down Temporarily due to Typhoon Hagibis(4:00 p.m. October 12, 2019)

Oct. 12, 2019



NTT DOCOMO announces herewith that its mobile services are temporarily unavailable, or operating on a limited basis, in certain areas of Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis The company is working urgently to restore normal services as soon as possible and will continue to issue updated reports as the status evolves.

1. Affected Service Area

(Service affected in parts of the area mentioned below)

Shizuoka Prefecture:Shimoda City, Kamo County Minamiizu Town, Haibara County Kawanehon Town

2. Cause(s) of Service Failure

Interruption of electric power etc.

3. '00000JAPAN'(Five Zero Japan) Free Wi-Fi Access Spots

This no-cost, carrier-free emergency Wi-Fi service will be available in Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture, Shizuoka Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Nagano Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture at most access spots that are functioning and have electrical power supply. The service was activated at 10:00pm on Friday, October 12, 2019 . It is offered as a public service at DOCOMO and other mobile carrier outlets, transport stations/terminals (rail, bus, etc.), shops (convenience stores, supermarkets, malls, etc.), retail food (restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food, etc.), hotels, office buildings, public facilities and gathering places, post offices, hospitals and more.

To use the service, open your phone's list of available Wi-Fi networks and select 00000JAPAN. To find DOCOMO Wi-Fi spots where 00000JAPAN is available, please visit (in Japanese):http://dwifi.mapion.co.jp/b/docomo_wifi/

Note: 00000JAPAN is a completely free and open service (does not require a password), so users should beware of malicious sites that may use this name on an unauthorized basis and ask for credit card numbers or other types of personal data.

NTT DOCOMO apologizes to customers for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciates everyone's understanding as the company works to restore service as quickly as possible.