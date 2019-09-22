NTT DOCOMO's Mobile Network Down Temporarily due to Typhoon Tapah (9:00 a.m. September 23, 2019)

Sept. 23, 2019



NTT DOCOMO announces herewith that its mobile services are temporarily unavailable, or operating on a limited basis, in certain areas of Japan due to Typhoon Tapah .The company is working urgently to restore normal services as soon as possible and will continue to issue updated reports as the status evolves.

1. Affected Service Area

(Service affected in parts of the area mentioned below)

Fukuoka Prefecture:

Yame County Hirokawa Town,

Nagasaki Prefecture:

Nagasaki City, Isahaya City, Sasebo City, Unzen City, Saikai City, Tsushima City,

Nishisonogi County Nagayo Town, Minamimatsuura County shinkamigoto City

Kumamoto Prefecture:

Amakusa City

Yamaguchi Prefecture:

Yamaguchi City, Ube City

NTT DOCOMO apologizes to customers for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciates everyone's understanding as the company works to restore service as quickly as possible.