NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
NTT DOCOMO's Mobile Network Down Temporarily due to Typhoon Tapah (9:00 a.m. September 23, 2019)

09/22/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Sept. 23, 2019

NTT DOCOMO announces herewith that its mobile services are temporarily unavailable, or operating on a limited basis, in certain areas of Japan due to Typhoon Tapah .The company is working urgently to restore normal services as soon as possible and will continue to issue updated reports as the status evolves.

1. Affected Service Area
(Service affected in parts of the area mentioned below)

Fukuoka Prefecture:
Yame County Hirokawa Town,

Nagasaki Prefecture:
Nagasaki City, Isahaya City, Sasebo City, Unzen City, Saikai City, Tsushima City,
Nishisonogi County Nagayo Town, Minamimatsuura County shinkamigoto City

Kumamoto Prefecture:
Amakusa City

Yamaguchi Prefecture:
Yamaguchi City, Ube City

NTT DOCOMO apologizes to customers for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciates everyone's understanding as the company works to restore service as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:36:03 UTC
