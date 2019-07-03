Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Docomo Inc    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT DOCOMO : to Join Mobile Payment Alliance (MoPA) of Merchant Stores Established by LINE Pay and Merpay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

July 4, 2019

  • DOCOMO brings along a nationwide network of sales resources
  • Mutual cooperation between the three partners will accelerate growth of cashless payments

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 4, 2019 --- LINE Pay Corporation ('LINE Pay'), Merpay Inc. ('Merpay') and NTT DOCOMO, INC. ('DOCOMO') have signed a letter of intent for a business alliance to make cashless transactions more widely available. In addition, DOCOMO will join the Mobile Payment Alliance ('MoPA'), an alliance of merchant stores established by LINE Pay and Merpay to further popularize cashless payments in Japan.

Through this business alliance, the three companies will promote the introduction of their mobile payment services, LINE Pay, Merpay, and d BaraiTM, to stores and businesses. Each plans to make their own app capable of handling QR code scanning and payments for the other two partners' merchant-presented mode (MPM) code* payment services. Businesses only need to set up a QR code from any one of the three services to begin accepting payments from users of all three, reducing both the burden of implementing a new system and enabling acquisition of many potential new customers. Users will also benefit from being able to use their chosen payment method at more stores.

  • Payment method in which users scan the store's QR code with their smartphone to pay for their purchase.

With DOCOMO joining MoPA, the companies anticipate that DOCOMO's nationwide network of sales resources will further increase the number of merchants. Additionally, the three companies expect to mutually benefit from introducing the others' payment services to current merchants of their own service.* By bringing the three companies and their large userbases together, the alliance envisions an even more convenient experience for both consumers and merchants.

  • Information on current LINE Pay and Merpay merchants will be provided separately.



As cashless transactions have become increasingly popular throughout Japan, the number of businesses entering the mobile payment market has become what has been described as 'all out chaos.' The countless options offered by smartphone payment businesses in particular has placed a bigger burden on merchants and made operations more complicated, confusing not just consumers but also impeding the development of a cashless society. It is against this background that LINE Pay and Merpay made two announcements in March 2019: the formation of a business alliance to accelerate cashless services in Japan, and plans to set up a merchant alliance named the Mobile Payment Alliance (MoPA). While a tentative name at the time of the announcement, the name Mobile Payment Alliance became official, and a new logo conceived to symbolize the alliance's aim of promoting cashless transactions. Depicting four smartphones, the logo represents cooperation between smartphone payment providers in spurring on a cashless future.

The two companies have begun business cooperation between LINE Pay and Merpay, and are currently developing a feature that enables merchants to accept payments from users on both sides, so long as either the LINE Pay or Merpay merchant-presented mode (MPM) code* payment service has been set up. In future, Merpay and LINE Pay aim to expand the partnership by encouraging other payment service providers in favor of the alliance's goals and purpose to join.



LINE Pay Corporation has been providing its digital wallet service LINE Pay to users in Japan and overseas since December 2014. In November 2018, the company teamed up with Chinese service WeChat Pay, Korean service NAVER Pay, and the LINE Pay services in Taiwan and Thailand, and announced the formation of the LINE Pay Global Alliance to connect users with Japanese merchants. Under the alliance, the aim is to make LINE Pay into the number one domestic payment service for inbound tourists. Efforts to achieve the alliance's concept both domestically and abroad have already begun in earnest, with this month seeing LINE Pay begin a service partnership with NAVER Pay, and forming a new partnership with Korean payment service Payco.

Merpay Inc. launched its mobile payment service Merpay in February 2019. Not only has Merpay been expanding its userbase since, but has also been driving its strategy of 'openness' by forming partnerships across different industries --- all aimed at rapidly establishing a cashless society in Japan. To date, it has already signed letters of intent with Mitsui Sumitomo Card, KDDI, and JCB.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. released its mobile payment service 'd Barai' in April 2018. Since then, it has been leveraging the advantages of its 'd POINT' loyalty program to increase the number of merchants and expand its service lineup. From autumn 2019, the company plans to add a wallet feature (allowing users to send money) and a mini app which can access to merchant's services without leaving the d Barai app.



Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 02:47:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO INC
07/03NTT DOCOMO : to Join Mobile Payment Alliance (MoPA) of Merchant Stores Establish..
PU
06/28Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, to Acquire Symmetry Leading SAP Man..
AQ
06/25Changes in NTT Communications Directors
AQ
06/25NTT-Changes in Organizational Responsibilities
AQ
06/20Philippines' Globe Telecoms launches 5G service backed by Huawei equipment
RE
06/19NTT DOCOMO : Voting Results of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/18NTT DOCOMO : Announces New Management Team
PU
06/17NTT DOCOMO : IR Calendar Update (Results for the 1Q FY2019)
PU
06/14Trend Micro and NTT DOCOMO solution protects IoT devices running on DOCOMOs m..
AQ
06/14Trend Micro and Docomo unveils IoT security service
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 598 B
EBIT 2020 857 B
Net income 2020 593 B
Finance 2020 415 B
Yield 2020 4,74%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 8 451 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 715  JPY
Last Close Price 2 534  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC4.60%78 191
AT&T18.57%246 969
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.50%186 869
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-26.17%101 343
T-MOBILE US18.66%64 483
KDDI CORP5.47%55 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About