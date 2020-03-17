Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NTT DOCOMO, INC.    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

(9437)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NTT DOCOMO : to Launch 5G Service in Japan on March 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:17pm EDT

March 18, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2020 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will launch its much anticipated fifth-generation mobile communications service (5G) on a commercial basis in Japan on March 25. At the time of launch, the service will achieve a maximum data rate of 3.4 Gbps and in June the downlink will increase to a maximum 4.1 Gbps.

DOCOMO's 5G coverage will encompass some 150 locations nationwide initially and then expand to all prefectures by June. More than 500 cities are expected to have access to DOCOMO's 5G service by March 2021.

Customers who purchase a 5G-compatible smartphone from DOCOMO will be able to choose between two types of billing plans according to their data needs.

At launch, DOCOMO's lineup of 5G-compatible devices will include seven models in the docomo Smartphone series and a mobile Wi-Fi® router. All models will be compatible with DOCOMO's existing LTE network.

Going forward, DOCOMO is committed to steadily expanding and enhancing its 5G network service to create new value for society and to make customers' lives more convenient and fulfilling.

For further information about DOCOMO's 5G service, please visit:
https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/

'Wi-Fi' is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 02:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO, INC.
03/10NTT DOCOMO : Notice Concerning Outcome and Conclusion of Share Repurchase
PU
03/06NTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
03/05NTT DOCOMO : Releases “Mach-Speed Orchestra” Video, a Musical Collab..
BU
03/05Ericsson selected for AI-based RAN optimization by NTT DOCOMO
AQ
03/04NTT Com to Reorganize Corporate Structure to Help Realize a Smart World and S..
AQ
02/26Cisco to Optimize NTT DOCOMO's 5G Mobile Backhaul for Simpler, More Flexible ..
AQ
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
02/10Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus
RE
02/05NTT DOCOMO : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
PU
02/04NTT DOCOMO : Mercari, Merpay and NTT DOCOMO Agree on Partnership to Enhance Paym..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 653 B
EBIT 2020 861 B
Net income 2020 595 B
Finance 2020 311 B
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 9 480 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
NTT DOCOMO, INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 045,26  JPY
Last Close Price 2 912,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Hirokado CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Seiji Maruyama Representative Director & Chief Privacy Officer
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Tsujigami Representative Director, VP & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.66%88 239
AT&T INC.-18.60%228 169
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.96%137 056
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-5.78%71 795
T-MOBILE US-2.41%65 581
KDDI CORPORATION3.61%62 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group