NTT Docomo : Analyst Meeting concerning New Rate Plans Material

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 4 836 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 699 B Finance 2019 405 B Yield 2019 4,61% P/E ratio 2019 11,99 P/E ratio 2020 12,88 EV / Sales 2019 1,56x EV / Sales 2020 1,56x Capitalization 7 960 B Chart NTT DOCOMO INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 2 753 JPY Spread / Average Target 15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NTT DOCOMO INC -1.49% 71 079 AT&T 12.19% 233 253 CHINA MOBILE LTD. 3.22% 199 703 SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 70.95% 116 240 T-MOBILE US 16.49% 62 738 KDDI CORP -2.72% 53 933