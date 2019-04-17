Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Docomo Inc

NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT Docomo : Analyst Meeting concerning New Rate Plans Material

0
04/17/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Analyst Meeting concerning

New Rate Plans

April 16, 2019

* All amounts presented in this document are exclusive of taxes.

Today's Key Messages

Simple and great value rate plans

Easy-to-understand rate structure offering two choices

Stepped up benefits to families

Up to 40% rate reduction

1

Existing Rate Plans

Choose from multiple patterns of combinations

of Basic Monthly Plan + Packet Pack

Basic Monthly Plan

"Kake-hodai Plan"

"Kake-hodai Light Plan"

"Simple Plan"

"Packet Pack"

"Ultra Share Pack 100"

"Ultra Share Pack 50"

Family

"Ultra Share Pack 30"

"Basic Share Pack"

"Share option"

"Ultra Data LL Pack"

Individual"Ultra Data L Pack" "Basic Pack"

2

Simple and great value rate plan

Easy-to-understand rate structure offering two choices

Stepped up benefits to families

Up to 40% rate reduction

3

Simple and Great Value Rate Plan

A simple price structure based on package prices.

More affordable than conventional plans.

Packet

Pack

新料金

New

New

プラン

Lasting savings!

新料金

新料金

ISP

rate

rate

プラン

プラン

Basic

plan

plan

monthly

plan

4

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 836 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 699 B
Finance 2019 405 B
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
P/E ratio 2020 12,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 7 960 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 753  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.49%71 079
AT&T12.19%233 253
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.22%199 703
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP70.95%116 240
T-MOBILE US16.49%62 738
KDDI CORP-2.72%53 933
