NTT Docomo : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase
06/07/2019 | 02:23am EDT
June 7, 2019
TOKYO, JAPAN, June 7, 2019 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announces the status of the Company's repurchase of its own shares conducted based on Article 156 (1) of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.
Class of shares: Common stock
Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 9,271,200 shares
Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 22,853,940,000 yen
Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to May 31, 2019 (delivery date basis)
Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019:
Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 128,300,000 shares
(Equivalent to 3.85% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))
Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 300,000,000,000 yen
Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to April 30, 2020
Aggregate number and aggregate price of shares repurchased as of May 31, 2019 (delivery date basis) based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on April 26, 2019:
Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 9,271,200 shares
Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 22,853,940,000 yen
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 78 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.