NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
NTT Docomo : Announcement of the Status of Share Repurchase

06/07/2019

June 7, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 7, 2019 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC. announces the status of the Company's repurchase of its own shares conducted based on Article 156 (1) of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as detailed below.

  1. Class of shares: Common stock

  2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 9,271,200 shares

  3. Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 22,853,940,000 yen

  4. Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to May 31, 2019 (delivery date basis)

  5. Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  • (Note 1)
    Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on April 26, 2019:

    1. Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock

    2. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 128,300,000 shares
      (Equivalent to 3.85% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

    3. Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 300,000,000,000 yen

    4. Period for share repurchase: From May 7, 2019 to April 30, 2020

  • (Note 2)
    Aggregate number and aggregate price of shares repurchased as of May 31, 2019 (delivery date basis) based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on April 26, 2019:

    1. Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 9,271,200 shares

    2. Aggregate price of shares repurchased: 22,853,940,000 yen

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 78 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:22:04 UTC
