Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Docomo Inc    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT Docomo : DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson Achieve World's First 5G Communication Using Glass Antenna for 28 GHz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

May 29, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 29, 2019 --- NTT DOCOMO, INC., AGC Inc. and Ericsson announced today that they have achieved what is believed to be the world's first 5G mobile telecommunications using an antenna embedded in synthetic fused silica glass to transmit and receive 28 GHz 5G radio signals for stable, high-speed mobile communication in buildings, vehicles and trains.

The antenna was used to verify 28 GHz 5G mobile communication with downlink speeds averaging 1.3 Gbps within a 100-meter range and reaching a maximum of 3.8 Gbps at 400 MHz. The verification tests, which used a vehicle fitted with multiple antennas and traveling about 30 km/h, were conducted in the Sumida area of Tokyo between April 22 and May 28.

Radio signals in the 28 GHz band are more linear than 4G LTE signals, so they are not strong enough to adequately penetrate windows in buildings, vehicles and railway cars. The new glass antenna can be attached to window surfaces to enable radio waves to be received and relayed in ideal directions for stable, high-speed 5G communications under challenging indoor and in-vehicle conditions.

Antennas were used in multiple spots on the test vehicle, including the windshield, side windows and rear window, enabling data to be transmitted and received in ideal directions for maximum signal strength. As a result, stable, high-speed communication was achieved even in urban areas where signals were blocked or reflected by obstacles.

The 5G glass antenna's small size and transparent appearance allow it to be installed unobtrusively in buildings, vehicles, etc. without impairing the installation object's appearance or design, or people's line of sight.

Going forward, DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson will continue to refine antenna technology to enable the glass antenna to function compatibly with Massive MIMO, a technology that uses multiple antennas to transmit and receive data, aiming to achieve faster 5G communication speeds and expanded 5G use under diverse conditions.

Field Trial Video of 5G Communication Using Glass Antenna for 28GHz
https://youtu.be/A8X3maTIBGQ

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 78 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ('+d' partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

About the AGC Group

About Ericsson Japan

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO INC
09:14pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO, AGC and Ericsson Achieve World's First 5G Communication Usi..
PU
05/24NTT DOCOMO : Main Q&A(Print Version)
PU
05/23NTT DOCOMO : Tohoku University and DOCOMO Launch Research Project to Develop Art..
PU
05/22NTT DOCOMO : Japanese, Taiwanese cellcos suspend Huawei device sales
AQ
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
05/22Samsung looks to establish a strong presence in Japanese 5G market
AQ
05/22SoftBank, KDDI pull sales of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/22SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone
RE
05/21NTT DOCOMO : Notice of Convocation of the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Share..
PU
05/21Samsung looks to sell 5G equipment to NTT, KDDI
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 651 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 607 B
Finance 2020 578 B
Yield 2020 4,62%
P/E ratio 2020 14,21
P/E ratio 2021 14,67
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capitalization 8 500 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 711  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC5.02%77 578
AT&T13.07%235 506
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.10%186 621
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.25%105 129
T-MOBILE US21.47%66 012
KDDI CORP7.71%60 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About