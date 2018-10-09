NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced today that it has added Wi-Fi®
functionality to its Japan Welcome SIMTM prepaid SIM card
service to provide travelers to Japan with fast and easy access to
“docomo Wi-Fi” hotspots nationwide without any complicated set-up.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005842/en/
Service Scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-FiTM service provides
access to docomo Wi-Fi secure public wireless LAN hotspots across Japan,
including sightseeing spots, train stations, airports and cafes.
Despite improvements to Japan’s public wireless LAN in the lead-up to
2020, a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency found that the
biggest complaint inbound travelers have when using Wi-Fi is the
cumbersome authentication process. DOCOMO’s authenticated SIM, however,
overcomes this by seamlessly switching between the DOCOMO mobile network
and docomo Wi-Fi hotspots.
In conjunction with the service enhancement, DOCOMO will begin offering
“Plan XL”, a 2 GB plan catering to customers seeking extra data and
higher speeds, on October 9. The first 999 customers to apply can
purchase the plan for just 1,944 yen, down from 3,024 yen (must be
purchased during promotion period using coupon code; please see https://wow-j.com/en/feature/jwsim/cp1/).
Additionally, DOCOMO will extend its SIM card service by 5 days to 20
days in total for a limited time (promotion end date will be posted on
website 150 days prior to final day).
In the lead-up to 2020, DOCOMO will continue supporting inbound tourism
with communication services, AI-supported, useful tourism information
and convenient mobile translation services, aiming to enhance the
convenience and enjoyment of visiting Japan.
Outline of Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi
|
1. Pricing
|
Plan
|
|
Plan 0
|
|
Plan S
|
|
Plan M
|
|
Plan L
|
|
Plan XL
|
Prepaid SIM (tax incl.)
|
|
¥01
|
|
¥1,080
|
|
¥1,836
|
|
¥2,376
|
|
¥3,024
|
High-speed data
allowance
|
|
100 MB+
|
|
0 MB
|
|
600 MB
|
|
1.2 GB
|
|
2 GB
|
Service period
|
|
20 days from activation during promotion.
Promotion end date
will be posted on the Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website
150
days prior to the scheduled final date.
|
Wi-Fi access/128 Kbps
data communications
|
|
Unlimited
|
Data
recharge
|
|
Earned
|
|
The data allowance may be recharged by viewing advertising videos,
answering a questionnaire, etc., as follow:
view advertising
videos: +10 MB; answer questionnaire: +10 MB; install application:
+50 MB; view advertorial: +10 MB
|
|
Purchased
|
|
100 MB for ¥216; 500 MB for ¥756 or 1 GB for ¥1,296
|
|
2. Service specifications
|
Application
|
|
Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website:
|
Eligible users
|
|
Foreign visitors in Japan aged 20 or above
|
Website languages
|
|
English, Chinese (traditional & simplified), Korean and Japanese
|
SIM card pickup
locations
|
|
Japanese: https://wow-j.com/jp/sim_wifi/place/
English: https://wow-j.com/en/sim_wifi/place/
|
SIM card type
|
|
3-in-1 SIM (standard, micro and nano)
|
Mobile service area
|
|
DOCOMO's 4G/LTE and 3G networks
|
Wi-Fi service area
|
|
docomo Wi-Fi hotspots using the SSID “0001doocmo”
|
Network speed
|
|
High speed2: download at max. 988 Mbps, upload at max. 75
Mbps
128 Kbps data communications: download at max. 128 Kbps, upload at
max. 128 Kbps
|
Applicable devices
|
|
SIM lock-free device or other device meeting the following
criteria:
-
Used with a SIM card under contract with a DOCOMO roaming
partner in user's country, or certified to conform to Japan's
technical standards
-
Supports any of the following spectrums:
4G/LTE: Band 1, 3,
19, 21 or 28
FOMATM (3G): Band I, VI or XIX
-
Supports Wi-Fi using EAP-AKA authentication
|
Payment method
|
|
Credit card
|
1
|
|
Prior to receiving the SIM card, there is a requirement to watch
certain advertisements and fill out a survey.
|
2
|
|
This service is only available in certain areas. Indicated
communication speeds are the maximum values based on technical
standards and are not representative of actual communication speeds.
Actual communication speeds may vary depending on the network
environment and user’s device.
|
|
|
|
“Wi-Fi” is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.
|
|
|
“Japan Welcome SIM”, “Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi” and “FOMA” are
trademarks of NTT DOCOMO, INC.
|
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator
with over 76 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost
contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core
communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in
collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners),
creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the
way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and
beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate
innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their
expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005842/en/