Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Docomo Inc    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO INC (9437)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NTT Docomo : DOCOMO Adds "docomo Wi-Fi" to Prepaid SIM Service for Travelers to Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:15am CEST

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced today that it has added Wi-Fi® functionality to its Japan Welcome SIMTM prepaid SIM card service to provide travelers to Japan with fast and easy access to “docomo Wi-Fi” hotspots nationwide without any complicated set-up.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005842/en/

Service Scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

Service Scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-FiTM service provides access to docomo Wi-Fi secure public wireless LAN hotspots across Japan, including sightseeing spots, train stations, airports and cafes.

Despite improvements to Japan’s public wireless LAN in the lead-up to 2020, a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency found that the biggest complaint inbound travelers have when using Wi-Fi is the cumbersome authentication process. DOCOMO’s authenticated SIM, however, overcomes this by seamlessly switching between the DOCOMO mobile network and docomo Wi-Fi hotspots.

In conjunction with the service enhancement, DOCOMO will begin offering “Plan XL”, a 2 GB plan catering to customers seeking extra data and higher speeds, on October 9. The first 999 customers to apply can purchase the plan for just 1,944 yen, down from 3,024 yen (must be purchased during promotion period using coupon code; please see https://wow-j.com/en/feature/jwsim/cp1/).

Additionally, DOCOMO will extend its SIM card service by 5 days to 20 days in total for a limited time (promotion end date will be posted on website 150 days prior to final day).

In the lead-up to 2020, DOCOMO will continue supporting inbound tourism with communication services, AI-supported, useful tourism information and convenient mobile translation services, aiming to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of visiting Japan.

Outline of Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi

1. Pricing

Plan   Plan 0   Plan S   Plan M   Plan L   Plan XL
Prepaid SIM (tax incl.) ¥01 ¥1,080 ¥1,836 ¥2,376 ¥3,024

High-speed data
allowance

100 MB+   0 MB   600 MB   1.2 GB   2 GB
Service period

20 days from activation during promotion.
Promotion end date will be posted on the Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website
150 days prior to the scheduled final date.

Wi-Fi access/128 Kbps
data communications

Unlimited

Data
recharge

  Earned The data allowance may be recharged by viewing advertising videos, answering a questionnaire, etc., as follow:
view advertising videos: +10 MB; answer questionnaire: +10 MB; install application: +50 MB; view advertorial: +10 MB
  Purchased   100 MB for ¥216; 500 MB for ¥756 or 1 GB for ¥1,296
 

2. Service specifications

Application  

Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi website:

Eligible users Foreign visitors in Japan aged 20 or above
Website languages English, Chinese (traditional & simplified), Korean and Japanese

SIM card pickup
locations

Japanese: https://wow-j.com/jp/sim_wifi/place/

English: https://wow-j.com/en/sim_wifi/place/

SIM card type 3-in-1 SIM (standard, micro and nano)
Mobile service area DOCOMO's 4G/LTE and 3G networks
Wi-Fi service area docomo Wi-Fi hotspots using the SSID “0001doocmo”
Network speed High speed2: download at max. 988 Mbps, upload at max. 75 Mbps

128 Kbps data communications: download at max. 128 Kbps, upload at max. 128 Kbps

Applicable devices

SIM lock-free device or other device meeting the following criteria:

  • Used with a SIM card under contract with a DOCOMO roaming partner in user's country, or certified to conform to Japan's technical standards
  • Supports any of the following spectrums:
    4G/LTE: Band 1, 3, 19, 21 or 28
    FOMATM (3G): Band I, VI or XIX
  • Supports Wi-Fi using EAP-AKA authentication
Payment method   Credit card
1   Prior to receiving the SIM card, there is a requirement to watch certain advertisements and fill out a survey.
2 This service is only available in certain areas. Indicated communication speeds are the maximum values based on technical standards and are not representative of actual communication speeds. Actual communication speeds may vary depending on the network environment and user’s device.
 

“Wi-Fi” is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

“Japan Welcome SIM”, “Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi” and “FOMA” are trademarks of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

 

About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 76 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO INC
08:15aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Adds "docomo Wi-Fi" to Prepaid SIM Service for Travelers to ..
BU
08:09aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Adds "docomo Wi-Fi" to Prepaid SIM Service for Travelers to ..
PU
09/28NTT DOCOMO : Docomo develops AI-based product recognition app for foreigners
AQ
09/26NTT DOCOMO : Develops Handy Product-recognition App for Foreigners in Japan; &md..
AQ
09/26NTT DOCOMO : Develops Handy Product-recognition App for Foreigners in Japan
PU
09/26NTT DOCOMO INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20"User Equipment, Wireless Base Station, Wireless Communication Method, And Wi..
AQ
09/18NTT DOCOMO : iWedia Backs the Deployment of NTT DOCOMO 'Hikari TV for Docomo' Se..
AQ
09/10Docomo, Xiaomi agree wireless patent deal
AQ
09/07NTT DOCOMO : Docomo to trial IoT-based pest monitoring system
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04NTT DoCoMo's (DCMYY) Management on 1Q FY2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
08/02NTT DOCOMO, Inc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02NTT DoCoMo reports Q2 results 
07/02Sequans partners with NTT DOCOMO to accelerate adoption of NB-IoT technology .. 
04/29NTT DoCoMo's (NTDMF) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 830 B
EBIT 2019 1 017 B
Net income 2019 705 B
Finance 2019 586 B
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,19
P/E ratio 2020 14,81
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 11 233 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 054  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC10.00%99 292
AT&T-12.27%246 835
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.51%202 667
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.12%107 209
KDDI CORP4.91%66 328
T-MOBILE US8.36%58 112
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.