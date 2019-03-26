NTT Docomo : DOCOMO to Further Expand 5G Trials with Overseas Partners

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with enterprises and
organizations in the United States and Israel as well as Japan to
collaborate in trials involving a 5G mobile test network established in
Guam with the aim of verifying 5G-compatible systems and equipment for
new business solutions.
The trials will involve Field Partners, Solution Partners and DOCOMO as
the provider of the 5G test network. Solution Partners will develop and
provide solutions incorporating 5G systems and equipment and Field
Partners comprising companies and organizations will use these solutions
in practical applications on an experimental basis for testing and
verification.
The Field Partners include the electricity utility Guam Power Authority,
the University of Guam Office of Information Technology, and major
enterprises and organizations in Guam engaged in such diverse fields as
bridal services and a marathon administrative office. They will test
various solutions that incorporate 5G’s extra-high-speed, large-capacity
and low-latency technologies, including a remote training system using
high-definition virtual reality, a monitoring system using AI
surveillance cameras to detect suspicious individuals, and many others.
DOCOMO also announced today that it has launched its DOCOMO 5G Open LabTM
GUAM, its first center outside of Japan for verifying 5G
technologies. The facility will provide a 5G trial environment that
companies from Japan and other countries can use to verify 5G solutions.
Field Partners will be able to use the network for outdoor testing of
new services that incorporate equipment compatible with 5G networks. To
utilize this network, in addition to Japanese companies, a number of
overseas ventures with advanced 5G technology have announced that they
will participate in cross-border 5G testing with DOCOMO as part of the
5G Open Partner Program. The program promotes partner collaboration with
the aim of creating innovative 5G services. There are already more than
80 overseas companies and organizations participating in the program.
Going forward, DOCOMO will further collaborate with partners in Japan
and overseas, to create new value and businesses through 5G that solve
social issues for a brighter future.
5G Trials Overview
Fields
Partners
Solution Partner(s)
Details
Guam Power Authority
(electricity utility)
|
Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
(Israeli VR camera developer)
|
5G virtual-reality training
Live video using a
360-degree high-definition VR camera (Vuze XR) for remote training
of new technicians
|
Aegis Systems Inc.
(U.S. developer of object-detection AI)
|
5G monitoring with AI technology
High-speed video
processing of AI surveillance cameras to reduce costs of nighttime
surveillance at an electrical substation
University of Guam Office of Information Technology
|
PLEN Robotics Inc.
(Japanese developer of facial-recognition technology)
|
|
5G education
Low-cost AI-based robot system for
identifying examinees at test sites via high-speed, low-latency 5G
network
|
Smart Home Sentry, Inc.
(U.S. developer of motion-detection AI)
|
5G monitoring with AI technology
High-speed processing
of video from AI-based surveillance camera to detect abnormal
behavior and suspicious individuals on campus at night
ARLUIS Wedding Guam
(Guam-based wedding services)
|
AMATELUS Inc.
(Japanese developer of video streaming software)
|
5G live streaming of multi-screen video
High-definition
video system incorporating multiple cameras to allow people to
richly experience wedding ceremonies from remote locations
United Airlines Guam Marathon Organizer
|
Flashframe
(U.S. photo-sharing platform provider)
|
5G sports
High-speed, large-capacity, low-latency
system for uploading official photos from United Airlines Guam
Marathon 2019 this coming April 14
NS Solutions Corporation
(Japanese system integrator)
Meritech Co., Ltd.
(Japanese software developer)
Space Entertainment Laboratory
(Japanese integrator of aerospace technologies)
|
5G drones
System for wide-area, extended-flight
monitoring of remote areas, such as the ocean and jungles, using
special ocean-going drones
JTB Corp
(Japanese travel agency)
|
5G tourism
Services to provide tourists with increased
safety, convenience and excitement
Sony Corporation
(Japanese electronics maker)
|
5G AI robotics
Remote outdoor operation of concept
vehicle equipped with high-definition video cameras and
high-definition 4K digital signage
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator
with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost
contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core
communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in
collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners),
creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the
way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and
beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate
innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their
expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.
