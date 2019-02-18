NTT Docomo : DOCOMO to Provide Photo Album Service on OEM Basis to FET in Taiwan

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with Far EasTone
Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (FET), one of Taiwan’s largest mobile
operator, to provide DOCOMO’s d photoTM photo
album service on an OEM basis for launch in Taiwan. The service will
launch as “friDay Pai Pai Ben” on February 18.
FET’s customer base of some 7.17 million subscribers accounts for a
leading 27 percent of share of the Taiwanese market as of December 2018.
The arrangement will include the involvement of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
Corporation (CTC), major Japanese system integrator, which will develop
and manage a dedicated application and necessary systems. In addition,
Asukanet Co., Ltd., a photo album making company, will develop and
deliver physical photo albums containing visual content that customers
store via their friDay Pai Pai Ben accounts.
In Japan, customers use DOCOMO’s d photo cloud service to save photos
and videos, and print photos to make original photo albums for a flat
monthly fee of JPY 280, including shipping (excluding tax). The service
is especially popular among families, including those with small
children.
Going forward, DOCOMO aims to expand its popular service in the greater
Asian market based on insights gained with the Taiwanese launch.
About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator
with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost
contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core
communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in
collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners),
creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the
way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and
beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate
innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their
expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.
