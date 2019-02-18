Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NTT Docomo Inc    9437   JP3165650007

NTT DOCOMO INC

(9437)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NTT Docomo : DOCOMO to Provide Photo Album Service on OEM Basis to FET in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:16am EST

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has agreed with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (FET), one of Taiwan’s largest mobile operator, to provide DOCOMO’s d photoTM photo album service on an OEM basis for launch in Taiwan. The service will launch as “friDay Pai Pai Ben” on February 18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005043/en/

Service scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

Service scheme (Graphic: Business Wire)

FET’s customer base of some 7.17 million subscribers accounts for a leading 27 percent of share of the Taiwanese market as of December 2018.

The arrangement will include the involvement of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), major Japanese system integrator, which will develop and manage a dedicated application and necessary systems. In addition, Asukanet Co., Ltd., a photo album making company, will develop and deliver physical photo albums containing visual content that customers store via their friDay Pai Pai Ben accounts.

In Japan, customers use DOCOMO’s d photo cloud service to save photos and videos, and print photos to make original photo albums for a flat monthly fee of JPY 280, including shipping (excluding tax). The service is especially popular among families, including those with small children.

Going forward, DOCOMO aims to expand its popular service in the greater Asian market based on insights gained with the Taiwanese launch.

About NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTT DOCOMO INC
01:16aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO to Provide Photo Album Service on OEM Basis to FET in Taiwan
BU
02/15Yamaha is collaborating in the NTT Group's
AQ
02/15NTT DOCOMO : Ventures Invests in Lovegraph Photographer-dispatch Service
AQ
02/13Rakuten picks Nokia as partner for Japanese mobile network
RE
02/11NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Digital appoints Jonathan Kriegel as the firm's next CEO; Pa..
AQ
02/11NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Digital appoints Jonathan Kriegel as the firm's next CEO
AQ
02/07NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Corp nine-month profit and revenues climb; ..
AQ
02/06Japan's Docomo invests in Finnish Rovio spin-off Hatch
RE
02/05NEC Contributes to High-Definition Video Transmission Test Utilizing 5G Condu..
AQ
02/04NTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Develops World's First 360-degree 8K 3D VR System for Live V..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 834 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 693 B
Finance 2019 459 B
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 13,06
P/E ratio 2020 13,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 9 736 B
Chart NTT DOCOMO INC
Duration : Period :
NTT Docomo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 808  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC6.25%88 117
AT&T6.76%221 761
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.89%217 457
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.47%102 908
KDDI CORP3.03%61 269
T-MOBILE US13.27%61 258
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.