NTT Docomo : DOCOMO to Provide Prepaid SIM Cards at Tokyo 2020 World Press Briefing

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced today that it will offer Japan
Welcome SIMTM cards—prepaid SIM cards for overseas visitors
to Japan—to all press and media representatives attending the World
Press Briefing1 of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo
2020, which will take place in Tokyo from September 4 to 7.
As a Tokyo 2020 Gold Partner for telecommunications services, DOCOMO is
currently considering the provision of various Games-related information
services to overseas visitors to Japan who use DOCOMO prepaid SIM cards
during the Tokyo 2020 Games.
In advance of the Games, DOCOMO will provide Japan Welcome SIM cards to
attendees at the forthcoming World Press Briefing in order to obtain
feedback on service quality and functionality, with the aim of improving
these prior to actual launch.
In 2020, DOCOMO is considering offering the service via its
free-of-charge “Plan 0” subscription, which will carry commercials but
will offer overseas visitors free 4G access throughout Japan; users will
be required to use their phones to check information and for various
other functions during the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Going forward, DOCOMO aims to continue leveraging advanced technologies
to offer a variety of network services and support to overseas visitors
to Japan.
|
1
|
|
World Press Briefing (WPB) is an event that provides an
opportunity for the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to share
information on progress in preparations for the Olympic and
Paralympic Games with both international and domestic journalists
and photographers.
|
|
|
|
“Japan Welcome SIM” is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.
|
All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owners.
|
|
Outline of Japan Welcome SIM
Japan Welcome SIM is a prepaid SIM service providing visitors to Japan
with data access on NTT DOCOMO’s network.
|
1. Pricing
|
Plan
|
|
Plan 0
|
|
Plan S
|
|
Plan M
|
|
Plan L
|
Prepaid SIM (tax incl.)
|
|
¥0
|
|
¥1,080
|
|
¥1,836
|
|
¥2,376
|
|
|
Basic charge
|
|
Free of charge if
mission completed
|
|
¥1,080
|
|
High speed data
|
|
|
-
|
|
¥756
|
|
¥1,296
|
High speed data allowance
|
|
100 MB +
|
|
0 MB
|
|
600 MB
|
|
1.2 GB
|
Service period
|
|
15 days from activation
|
128 Kbps data comm.
|
|
Unlimited
|
Recharge
|
|
Data rewards
|
|
Recharge data allowance by viewing advertising videos, answering
questionnaires, etc., as follows:
e.g. view advertising video: 10 MB + / answer questionnaire: 10 MB
+/
install application: 50 MB + / viewing advertorial: 10 MB +
|
|
purchase
|
|
100 MB (¥216) / 500 MB (¥756) / 1 GB (¥1,296)
|
|
|
2. Service specifications
|
Application
|
|
Japan Welcome SIM website
(URL: https://docomo.prepaid-sim.jp/lp/index.html)
|
Eligible users
|
|
Foreign visitors in Japan aged 20 or above
|
Language (dedicated website)
|
|
English / Chinese (traditional, simplified) / Korean / Japanese
|
SIM card pickup locations
|
|
See the following sites;
Plan S, M, L (URL: https://docomo.prepaid-sim.jp/sim/place)
Plan
0 (URL: https://docomo.prepaid-sim.jp/lp/plan0area/index.html)
|
SIM card type
|
|
Multi-cut SIM (normal/ micro/ nano)
|
Service area
|
|
DOCOMO’s 4G/LTE and 3G network area
|
Network speed
|
|
High speed: download at max. 788 Mbps, upload at max. 50 Mbps1
128 Kbps comm.: download at max. 128 Kbps, upload at max. 128 Kbps
|
Applicable devices
|
|
SIM lock-free device or other devices which meet the following
criteria;
･Devices used with a SIM card under contract with a DOCOMO roaming
partners in user’s own country, or certified with conformance to
Japan’s technical standards
･Devices which support any of the following spectrums;
4G/LTE: Band 1 / 3 / 19 / 21 / 28
FOMATM (3G): Band I / VI / XIX
|
Payment method
|
|
Credit card
|
1
|
|
Limited to certain areas of Japan. The above-mentioned network
speed is the maximum specified in the technical standard, not the
actual speed. Service is provided a best-effort basis, with actual
network speed being subject to the network environment and traffic
conditions. The maximum speed also varies depending on device used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
“FOMA” is trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.
|
|
|
