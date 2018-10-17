NTT Docomo : New Product Presentation 2018-2019 Winter/Spring (Presentation Material *Japanese only)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 4 831 B EBIT 2019 1 017 B Net income 2019 707 B Finance 2019 552 B Yield 2019 3,89% P/E ratio 2019 14,43 P/E ratio 2020 14,05 EV / Sales 2019 2,10x EV / Sales 2020 2,06x Capitalization 10 696 B Chart NTT DOCOMO INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 3 065 JPY Spread / Average Target 8,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NTT DOCOMO INC 6.24% 95 379 AT&T -16.77% 234 200 CHINA MOBILE LTD. -1.96% 199 995 SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.97% 90 795 KDDI CORP 3.93% 65 927 T-MOBILE US 6.47% 57 934