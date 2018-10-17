Log in
NTT Docomo : New Product Presentation 2018-2019 Winter/Spring (Presentation Material *Japanese only)

10/17/2018 | 06:08am CEST

New ReleaseOct. 17, 2018New Product Presentation 2018-2019 Winter/Spring

New ReleaseAugust 7, 2018Analyst Meeting after the Results for the 1Q FY2018

EarningsAug. 2, 2018Results for the 1Q FY2018

New ReleaseMay 16, 2018New Service and Product Presentation 2018 Summer

New ReleaseMay 8, 2018Analyst Meeting after the Results for the FY2017

EarningsApr. 27, 2018Results for the FY2017

  • Analyst Meeting Material, Earnings Release and Financial Data Book were revised on 27 Apr. 2018, 8:00p.m.(JST)

Disclaimer

NTT DoCoMo Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:07:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 831 B
EBIT 2019 1 017 B
Net income 2019 707 B
Finance 2019 552 B
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
P/E ratio 2020 14,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 10 696 B
Technical analysis trends NTT DOCOMO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 065  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Yoshizawa President & Representative Director
Hirotaka Sato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyasu Asami Representative Director & Vice President
Hiroshi Nakamura Director, Managing Director, GM-R&D Innovation
Hiroshi Tsujigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT DOCOMO INC6.24%95 379
AT&T-16.77%234 200
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.96%199 995
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP3.97%90 795
KDDI CORP3.93%65 927
T-MOBILE US6.47%57 934
